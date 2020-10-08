Patriots have no new positive COVID-19 tests

The Patriots did not have any additional players test positive for COVID-19 in their latest round of testing, a league source confirmed to the Globe.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s positive test was revealed Wednesday, forcing the team to cancel practice. The team will not practice on Thursday in Foxborough, either.

Quarterback Cam Newton tested positive late last week, which led to the rescheduling of the Patriots' game vs. the Chiefs from Sunday to Monday. Practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray was also placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.