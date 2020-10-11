Broncos bitter about Patriots' game being postponed

Running back Melvin Gordon was one of several Broncos to express their displeasure about what happened.

Multiple Broncos took to social media Sunday to express their anger about the decision to postpone their game against the Patriots following New England’s most recent COVID-19 test.

With the schedule change to 1 p.m. next Sunday, this weekend becomes the end of the bye week for both the Patriots and Broncos. Denver safety Justin Simmons took notice of the fact the Broncos ended up practicing throughout.

On most bye weeks, teams are traditionally allowed to leave on Wednesday and asked to return at the start of the following week. They also rarely hold three practices. The Broncos — whose bye week was originally scheduled for Week 8 — had as many practices as they did because the game wasn’t officially pushed back a week until Sunday.

On Sunday, Denver coach Vic Fangio said the postponement is all part of the new reality in the NFL.

“It’s just part of the COVID season here that we’re playing," he said. "There is going to be adjustments that have to be made. They’re going to happen late. They’re going to happen when you might not be prepared. I was prepared for this. We’re just going to roll with the punches and adjust. My initial message to the team all the way back in training camp was that this was going to be an improvise-and-adjust season, and we’re being called on to improvise and adjust. We’ll do that.”

One positive for the Broncos? It gives quarterback Drew Lock more time to get healthy. Lock has been sidelined for Denver’s last two games because of a shoulder issue, and was listed as questionable for Monday.

“I think he’s progressing well," Fangio said of Lock. "I don’t think he would have played if we played tomorrow. Although, I think in some ways, he could have. The extra week will factor into that decision moving forward, but we’ll see. We didn’t give him many reps with the first-team offense this past week. We’ll see how he progresses in the next 72 hours and see how much better he gets and go from there.

“All the sports leagues have gone through these trials and tribulations during their seasons and all have crowned their champions — or are about to,” he added. "What makes it harder for us compared to baseball is we can’t go play doubleheaders and we can’t make a nine-inning game a seven-inning game, but we’ll get through it.”

