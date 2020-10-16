The country’s largest in-patient eating-disorder center will open in Dedham

The nation’s largest in-patient facility providing care for people with eating disorders is opening in Dedham next week. Walden Behavioral Care moved to Dedham after being housed in a unit of Children’s Hospital in Waltham. The new space, which is about three times the size of the prior unit, will accommodate growing demand for the service with 82 beds. The grand opening is scheduled for Oct. 21, although residential patients began moving into the facility on Thursday.

The new facility will have 82 beds, more than 3 times the size of the unit it has now in Waltham. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff