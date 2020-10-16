fb-pixel

The country’s largest in-patient eating-disorder center will open in Dedham

By Anissa Gardizy Globe Correspondent,Updated October 16, 2020, 46 minutes ago
The entrance at Walden Behavioral Care, the nation's largest in-patient treatment center for eating disorders in Dedham.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The nation’s largest in-patient facility providing care for people with eating disorders is opening in Dedham next week. Walden Behavioral Care moved to Dedham after being housed in a unit of Children’s Hospital in Waltham. The new space, which is about three times the size of the prior unit, will accommodate growing demand for the service with 82 beds. The grand opening is scheduled for Oct. 21, although residential patients began moving into the facility on Thursday.

The new facility will have 82 beds, more than 3 times the size of the unit it has now in Waltham. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
The residential kitchen. Patients will receive coaching for three meals and two to three snacks daily.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Family resource center.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
A stuffed teddy bear sat on a chair in a residential bedroom in the center. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
The residential kitchen.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
An art room, which is one of the options for daily group therapy. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
A view of the inpatient group therapy room. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
The entrance at Walden Behavioral Care.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.