9-8-8 suicide prevention hotline bill signed into law

“When your house is on fire, you can get help by calling 9-1-1," Moulton, a Democrat who represents the Sixth Congressional District, said in a press release. “A year-and-a-half ago, we set a goal to make it just as easy to get help in a mental health emergency.....This is a win for every American who has been affected by a mental illness. It is a national step forward out of the shadows of stigma that prevent too many people from getting help and into a new era when mental health care is easy to get and normal to talk about. I’m so proud of my team and the partners that got this done. This will save tens of thousands of lives every year.”

The National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, a bill introduced by Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, calls for the new three-digit number to be implemented by July 2022. Until the three-digit system is fully operational, people should continue to use 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for mental health emergencies, Moulton’s office said.

Legislation to make 9-8-8 the national number for mental health emergencies was signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on Saturday.

According to Moulton’s office, the number of Americans reporting mental health concerns has spiked since the coronavirus pandemic locked the country down.

“From March 1 to April 30, The National Alliance on Mental Illness reported a 65 percent increase in HelpLine calls, callback and emails,” the release said. “Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young Americans, and alarmingly, one in four young Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 have experienced suicidal thoughts since the pandemic began. Last year, suicide killed 48,344 Americans.”

In August 2019 the FCC issued a report recommending the adoption of 9-8-8 as the national suicide prevention hotline, and the deadline for the full implementation of the new three-digit system is July 2022, “though the number could be ready sooner in many locations,” Moulton’s office said.

Advocates for the legislation applauded the bill signing.

Chuck Ingoglia, president and CEO of the National Council for Behavioral Health, said it represented “the single-most important development to reduce suicide in America to date.”

“For the first time, a dedicated three-digit-number will now be available for those experiencing a mental health crisis, making it easier than ever for millions of Americans to access critical resources and receive life saving help,” Ingoglia said in the press release. "This is especially important in the wake of increased isolation, fear, grief, and substance use due to COVID-19. We appreciate the tireless work done to make this hotline a reality and look forward to continue working with lawmakers and our members to not only ensure the promise of 9-8-8, but to keep improving access to crisis services and high quality care.”









