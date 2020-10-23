About 1,000 Aramark concession workers laid off at Fenway Park

The Aramark cut is one of many instances in which the pandemic’s seven-month grip on the economy has turned temporary furloughs into layoffs.

The group disclosed the 1,002-person layoff Friday in a state filing made under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires companies to alert the state of certain workforce reductions.

Just over a thousand members of the concession staff at Fenway Park have been laid off by food service provider Aramark, as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the job market.

The Fenway Park layoff is no surprise, given that the stadium has been closed for spectators, but it shows the vast impact the COVID-19 shutdown has had on those who work there. The Red Sox played their final home game on Sept. 24 in an empty stadium.

A concourse empty of fans during the fourth inning of the Boston Red Sox's final home game of the COVID-19-disrupted season. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

During the pandemic, the Philadelphia-based food service company has laid off or put on furlough more than 500 employees who work at colleges and universities across the state, including Berklee College of Music and University of Massachusetts Lowell.

It’s worth noting that WARN notices filed with the state do not come close to measuring the overall job loss caused by the pandemic. Last week, there were no layoff notices filed with the state, and most weeks, less than five companies submit paperwork.

However, the latest jobless numbers continue to remain elevated. More than 44,500 individuals filed new unemployment claims last week in Massachusetts, an increase from the week prior.





