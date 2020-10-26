Man charged in burning of ballot box, Boston police say

Police said in a press release that officers were patrolling Copley Square at 10:50 p.m., on Sunday when they saw a man who matched the description of a suspect who had set a ballot box on fire outside the Boston Public Library in what officials say was an apparently deliberate act.

Worldy Armand is expected to appear in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of willful and malicious burning, according to Boston Police.

Boston Police said Monday they have charged a 39-year-old Boston man with setting a ballot box in Copley Square on fire early Sunday morning.

Armand had an active warrant out of Ipswich District Court for a charge of receiving stolen property, Boston Police said. Officers took him into custody and later charged with burning the ballot box, according to police.

Secretary of State William F. Galvin said Sunday that he had contacted US Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office and that the FBI was also investigating what Galvin called a “violent act.” Federal officials later they were investigating the “attempted ballot box arson.”

He said he’s also urging local election officials around the state to increase security of their drop boxes, including employing police to monitor them, using video surveillance, and emptying the boxes frequently ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The fire was set around 4 a.m. in the Copley Square drop box, according to Galvin’s office. Boston Police on Sunday released two images of a man they say they were trying to identify as part of the investigation. In one image, a man appears to be holding something with a bright flame as he approaches the ballot box.

The drop box outside the Copley Square library did not suffer “physical outer damage,” according to city officials, who say it is still available for voters to deposit their completed ballots. Boston police said when they arrived early Sunday, smoke was coming out of the ballot box and that it “appeared to be on fire.”

Fire crews eventually extinguished it by filling the ballot box with water, police said. Galvin said the plastic liner inside the box was melted by the heat.

There were 122 ballots inside the box when officials emptied it Sunday morning, 87 of which were legible and able to be processed. Galvin said in a phone interview Sunday that of the remaining 35, most “probably could be read,” meaning they could possibly be saved, but that five to 10 were “badly damaged” and unreadable. The box had last been emptied by the Boston Elections Department just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials are urging voters who used the box late Saturday or early Sunday to either track their ballot online or contact the Boston Elections Department.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.