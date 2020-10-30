With COVID cases rising, R.I. Governor sets new restrictions on gatherings

For now, she said, she is pleading with Rhode Islanders to limit their social circles to 10 people and to wear masks around anyone they don’t live with. She said the state will issue $500 fines to those who host gatherings above the limit, and she is ordering stores to tell customers they have to wear masks or they won’t be served.

Raimondo said at a news conference Friday that she is working with the governors of Massachusetts and Connecticut to look at coordinated restrictions that could be announced on Thursday. “I want to keep this round of regulatory changes as targeted as possible,” she said.

PROVIDENCE -- Four months after moving Rhode Island’s economy into Phase 3, Governor Gina M. Raimondo is enacting new restrictions to try to curb an alarming spread of the coronavirus.

The governor is banning spectators from youth sports for the next two weeks. A third of the youth sports cases have been associated with hockey, so rinks and indoor sports facilities will be closed for a week, starting Monday. The state will work with the facilities to develop new requirements to prevent spread of COVID-19.

She is asking houses of worship to offer or “strongly encourage” virtual services for their parishioners. She is also scaling back visitation at hospitals and nursing homes for two weeks, starting next week. While visits won’t be banned, the governor said that the nursing homes and health officials will have to come up with “the right balance between what is humane and necessary," and avoiding the deadly spread of the virus.

The virus is spreading in unstructured groups -- social gatherings inside, where people are dropping their guard, she said. “The spread is happening in casual social settings, not so much in larger structured environments,” she said.

Like the 15 teachers who went out to dinner together recently, and all ended up in quarantine, she said. Like the 20 or so students in East Bay who had a party last week that led to five people testing positive for COVID-19, with more being tested.

That one party affected four school districts and quarantine for hundreds, if not thousands of people, Raimondo said. “Because some wanted to have a sleepover ... the lives of hundreds of Rhode Islanders have been totally disrupted,” Raimondo said.

The governor said she is determined to keep students in school, as opposed to virtual learning, because “it’s highly likely that letting them out of school will exacerbate our COVID problems.” She said she is also trying not to limit the struggling economy, and the state will offer $5 million to employers to help their employees work from home.

The goal, Raimondo said: “Stay on target as much as possible, and limit commerce as little as possible, because too many people are struggling and businesses are hanging on by a thread, if at all.”

Otherwise, she said, Rhode Island is on a path to open its first field hospital, a 300-bed facility in Cranston, in a few weeks.

During her weekly update on Wednesday, Raimondo acknowledged that Rhode Island has hit the second wave of the virus.

The new cases and percent-positive rate continued to climb. Rhode Island hit 32,874 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, after adding 482 new cases, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.

The state has increased its daily testing capacity, 14,562 people tested for COVID-19 on Thursday. Rhode Island has now conducted 1,124,307 tests since the virus first appeared here eight months ago.

The most recent overall daily test-positive rate was 3.3 percent, inching above the weekly rate of 2.9 percent. Six more Rhode Islanders died from the virus, raising the death toll to 1,201. There are 152 hospitalized, with 15 people in intensive care and nine on ventilators.

This story will be updated during the news conference.





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.