James “Whitey” Bulger’s family sues US Bureau of Prisons for his brutal murder

The estate of James “Whitey” Bulger has filed a civil rights lawsuit against US Bureau of Prisons employees accusing them of intentionally or negligently causing his brutal murder two years ago by transferring the 89-year-old former gangster to a West Virginia prison, where he was killed by a fellow inmate less than 12 hours after his arrival.

The suit, filed Friday in federal court in West Virginia, says Bulger was “subjected to a risk of certain death or serious bodily injury by the intentional or deliberately indifferent actions” of prison officials, including the warden of US Penitentiary Hazelton.

Bulger was in a wheelchair and had suffered repeated heart attacks, yet was sent from a Florida prison to the high-security prison in Bruceton Mills, W.Va., that provided fewer medical services and where two inmates had been killed in recent months. He arrived at the prison at 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2018. The following morning, officers found his bloodied body wrapped in a blanket. He’d been beaten with a lock stuffed in a sock, officials said.