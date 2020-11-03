James “Whitey” Bulger’s family sues US Bureau of Prisons for his brutal murder

The estate of James “Whitey” Bulger has filed a civil rights lawsuit against US Bureau of Prisons employees accusing them of intentionally or negligently causing his brutal murder two years ago by transferring the 89-year-old former gangster to a West Virginia prison, where he was killed by a fellow inmate less than 12 hours after his arrival.
The suit, filed Friday in federal court in West Virginia, says Bulger was “subjected to a risk of certain death or serious bodily injury by the intentional or deliberately indifferent actions” of prison officials, including the warden of US Penitentiary Hazelton.
Bulger was in a wheelchair and had suffered repeated heart attacks, yet was sent from a Florida prison to the high-security prison in Bruceton Mills, W.Va., that provided fewer medical services and where two inmates had been killed in recent months. He arrived at the prison at 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2018. The following morning, officers found his bloodied body wrapped in a blanket. He’d been beaten with a lock stuffed in a sock, officials said.
No one has been charged with Bulger’s murder. Federal authorities are investigating why Bulger, who had been publicly identified as a longtime FBI informant who provided information against local Mafiosi, was sent to Hazelton and placed in the general population alongside Massachusetts organized crime figures.
Two of those figures, Fotios “Freddy” Geas, a Mafia hitman from West Springfield serving life for two gangland murders, and Paul J. DeCologero, part of a Mafia-aligned group, are suspected of beating Bulger with a lock stuffed in a sock, according to several people familiar with the investigation.
