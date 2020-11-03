Mass. voters pack lines at polls on Election Day 2020

At the West Somerville Neighborhood School, lines were small and moved quickly. Poll workers instructed voters to keep their pens so they wouldn’t have to be sanitized. Hand sanitizer bottles dotted the room, and no “I Voted” stickers were distributed due to the pandemic.

In the South End, voters lined up outside Cathedral High School waiting for their opportunity to express their choice for the next president as well as key state offices, including US Senator Edward Markey, a Democrat seeking reelection. And in Dorchester’s Lower Mills neighborhood, dozens were already in line before the polling place opened.

Massachusetts voters hit the polls Tuesday with high enthusiasm, packing lines at some polling stations an hour before they opened, reflecting the historic presidential campaign that played out during a pandemic and concerns that the outcome could lead to violence.

“No stickers?” a man with a red bandana on his face asked, disappointed.

“Not this year,” a poll worker replied.

Marina Febles, 40, brought her two daughters, aged 8 and 13, to help her cast her ballot, since she’s still learning English and they speak it fluently.

“I feel good -- happy,” she said in Spanish, after voting for a “presidential change” with the pandemic weighing heavy on her mind. “We’re going to see what God wants with us.”

Voters lined up at the James F. Condon Elementary School in Boston. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Jayne Noel, 29, a Marriott hotel receptionist, said it felt good to vote, even though her Election Day vote this year felt last-minute, as many others had already cast ballots through the mail or in early voting. She said she was a bit anxious about the results, though she declined to say who she supported.

“Let’s just wait for tonight and see what happens,” she said. “We’re all waiting.”

Jane Provost, 23, who works at an apparel start-up, said she was nervous about the elections results too. She read about the Bush v. Gore contested election in 2000 and hoped this race didn’t result in similar chaos, or worse.

She voted for Biden, but wasn’t thrilled about him -- “He’s, like, really old” -- but she was excited about his running mate.

“I really like Kamala,” Provost said. “It’d be exciting to have a woman vice president.”

In Provincetown, Acting Town Clerk Ana Ruiz estimated half the town’s voters had already cast their ballots by early Tuesday afternoon. "Now we are just waiting for the second half,'' she said. “When we opened there was a line, but now it’s just really steady. We haven’t had a minute or two just to relax.”

The auditorium at town hall is the polling place, she said. And there have been no reports of any electronic voting machines failing – because the Cape Cod town does not use them.

"We use a paper ballot, so everything works,'' she said with a chuckle. “We are good.”

Votes will be tallied starting Tuesday night a process that she expects can take until 1 a.m or 2 a.m. to complete.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh told reporters after casting his ballot Tuesday that some residents could face long waits but urged them to ride it out.

Ted Zagrodny filled out his ballot at Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

“This is the most important election of my lifetime, of many people’s lifetime right now, on what direction the country’s going to go,” Walsh said, per a video clip posted to WBZ-TV. “ ... The commitment of people being here at 6 in the morning and standing in line is really important. I’m going to ask people too today as you’re voting, you’re going to see long lines. And it might be an hour wait, but I’m asking you to wait in those lines.”

An estimated 1.3 million people are expected to vote on Tuesday in Massachusetts in addition to 2.3 million who already have voted using mail-in ballots or early voting, according to Secretary of State William Galvin, who said that total is 300,000 more than in 2016.

Voters at Whitman Town Hall. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Polls in this state stay open until 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will still be able to cast their vote, officials said.

The Elections Division of Galvin’s office added Tuesday morning via Twitter that at this point, voting in person’s the best way to ensure your vote’s counted.

“We STRONGLY discourage mailing ballots today,” the division wrote. “Ballots can only be counted if they’re postmarked by today and received by 5 p.m. Friday. There’s no guarantee that will happen if you mail your ballot today.”

At the George Dilboy VFW Post in Somerville, a line of about 30 people formed by 7:10 a.m. Volunteers brought warm smiles to the otherwise chilly morning and kept the line moving at a quick pace. By 8 a.m., the line of early risers had disappeared, with new arrivals able to walk straight into the polling place.

By 7 a.m. a line of about 100 people had gathered to wait for the polls to open at the Codman Square Wellness & Fitness Center on Washington Street in Dorchester, huddling together as an unexpected dash of sleet fell down on them. The line, while stretched out due to social distancing, moved quickly, and voters were able to cast their ballots in about a half hour.

Voters lined up at Cathedral High School Gymnasium in Boston. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

The campaign between incumbent Republican President Donald J. Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, has been marked by sporadic violence across the country.

On Monday, Governor Charlie Baker activated as many as 1,000 members of the National Guard in case local officials need help to “maintain public safety or protect opportunities to exercise First Amendment rights during large scale events,” Baker’s administration said.

State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said Monday that the agency was not aware of any “specific or credible threats to election sites.”

Lawyers for Civil Rights, a group based in East Boston, said it has more than 2,000 volunteers who signed up to serve as nonpartisan election protection monitors help protect poll access Tuesday.

Kelly Amaral was first in line to vote at her precinct at Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The group said in a statement that it had “received more than 200 calls and requests for assistance from voters in the last 24 hours,” and that there have been “excessively long lines, particularly in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park” on Tuesday. “Long lines coincide with polling locations that house multiple precincts. These excessively long lines present challenges surrounding COVID-19, particularly for the elderly and those with disabilities.”

In addition, the group said, there have been reports of as many as 150 people waiting in line at polling stations in excess of 40 minutes, as well as improper requests for identification.

Mid-morning in deep-blue Cambridge brought a slow trickle of masked voters into the basketball gym at Moses Youth Center to cast their ballots.

Ellie Ash, a 24-year-old research assistant, voted for Biden and called Trump racist, xenophobic, and misogynistic. She said he hasn’t made the environment a priority, a particular sticking point for her.

Dawn Paquette voted at Calvary Temple in Fall River. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“I think he’s a distraction from important causes,” she said. “Down with the orange man.”

Jeff McAuliffe, a 46-year-old musician and music educator, had similar sentiments, calling Trump un-presidential.

“He hasn’t done a single thing right,” he said.

At Boston City Hall, Walsh said the city is committed to making sure that voting is safe and accessible, while Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said polling places and city neighborhoods will have the appropriate level of police protection.

“It’s the cornerstone of our democracy and the right to self-determination that we believe in,” Walsh said at a news conference. “We’re doing whatever it takes to protect your rights and your safe access to ballot boxes.”

Galvin said that under state law, a police officer is assigned to each polling place.

Lines, meanwhile, weren’t long everywhere Tuesday morning. At Holy Name Parish in West Roxbury, no lines were visible at 8:30 a.m., though several large Trump signs and one tiny Biden sign were posted nearby.





































Globe staffers Dasia Moore, Janelle Nanos, Liz Kowalczyk, Travis Andersen, Danny McDonald and Christine Morris contributed to this report. Material from prior Globe stories also was used.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information become available.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Naomi Martin can be reached at naomi.martin@globe.com. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.