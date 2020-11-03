Lines of voters outside Boston polls as Election Day 2020 gets underway across state and the US

An estimated 1.3 million people are expected to vote on Tuesday in Massachusetts in addition to 2.3 million who already have voted using mail-in ballots or early voting, according to Secretary of State William Galvin, who said that total is 300,000 more than in 2016.

In the South End, voters lined up outside Cathedral High School waiting for their opportunity to express their choice for the next president as well as key state offices, including US Senator Edward Markey, a Democrat seeking reelection. And in Dorchester’s Lower Mills neighborhood, dozens were already in line before the polling place opened.

As polls in some Boston neighborhoods opened at 7 a.m. on Election Day, dozens of people were already in line, reflecting the historic presidential campaign that played out during a pandemic and concerns that the outcome could lead to violence.

Polls in this state stay open until 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will still be able to cast their vote, officials said.

At the George Dilboy VFW Post in Somerville, a line of about 30 people formed by 7:10 a.m. Volunteers brought warm smiles to the otherwise chilly morning and kept the line moving at a quick pace. By 8 a.m., the line of early risers had disappeared, with new arrivals able to walk straight into the polling place.

The campaign between incumbent Republican President Donald J. Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, has been marked by sporadic violence across the country.

On Monday, Governor Charlie Baker activated as many as 1,000 members of the National Guard in case local officials need help to “maintain public safety or protect opportunities to exercise First Amendment rights during large scale events,” Baker’s administration said.

State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said Monday that the agency was not aware of any “specific or credible threats to election sites.”

At Boston City Hall, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said the city is committed to making sure that voting is safe and accessible, while Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said polling places and city neighborhoods will have the appropriate level of police protection.

“It’s the cornerstone of our democracy and the right to self-determination that we believe in,” Walsh said at a news conference. “We’re doing whatever it takes to protect your rights and your safe access to ballot boxes.”

Galvin said that under state law, a police officer is assigned to each polling place.

As he seeks reelection, President Trump has urged his supporters to monitor polling places while questioning whether the election will be properly handled, giving rise to fears of unrest.

Businesses in Boston boarded up storefronts in case of violence. Crews were out on Newbury Street and downtown Monday, cutting and installing plywood barriers to cover glass windows and doors. In Downtown Crossing, stores including T.J. Maxx, Home Goods, Marshalls, and CVS all were wrapped in plywood.

During the night on May 31 and the early morning hours of June 1, downtown and the Back Bay were the scenes of violence following a peaceful march and demonstration protesting police brutality. More than two dozen people were injured and businesses were smashed and ransacked.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced a voter hotline that will be staffed by civilian investigators trained in election law. The effort is aimed at assuring that people can fully participate in the election.

"The right to vote without interference is central to the health and future of our democracy,'' Rollins said in a statement. “No matter who you are voting for, it’s important that you have the right to vote freely and safely and that your vote is counted.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information become available.





