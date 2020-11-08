USGS reports magnitude 4.0 earthquake in Buzzards Bay Sunday morning

Much of the northeast was shaken Sunday morning by a magnitude 4.0 earthquake near Dartmouth in Buzzards Bay, the US Geological Survey reported.

The quake was recorded at 9:10 a.m., and occurred roughly 5.6 miles south to southwest of the town’s Bliss Corner section, according to the department’s Latest Earthquake tracker.

On social media, people reported feeling the earth shake across Massachusetts, as well as in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and as far south as Long Island.