USGS reports magnitude 4.0 earthquake in Buzzards Bay Sunday morning

Much of the northeast was shaken Sunday morning by a magnitude 4.0 earthquake near Dartmouth in Buzzards Bay, the US Geological Survey reported.
The quake was recorded at 9:10 a.m., and occurred roughly 5.6 miles south to southwest of the town’s Bliss Corner section, according to the department’s Latest Earthquake tracker.
On social media, people reported feeling the earth shake across Massachusetts, as well as in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and as far south as Long Island.
Correction - The earthquake occurred at 910 AM. https://t.co/XrCrtwjffp— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 8, 2020
I’m seeing a lot of tweets about an earthquake in RI and MA. Felt it here on North Shore of Long Island, NY. Lasted maybe 3 seconds tops. Bed frame and adjacent furniture started shaking.— Anastasia E. Lennon (@aelennon1) November 8, 2020
Did RI just have a tremor or was there an earthquake in the region? Our whole house just shook for 5-10 seconds.— Mike Stenhouse (@MSten37) November 8, 2020
