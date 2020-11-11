Holiday shopping is different this year: 12 trends to watch as you check off your gift list

Still, people are creatures of habit, and retailers are hoping that if they can add a dash of holiday magic into the dark winter ahead, it might offer a sense of normalcy.

The tree lighting ceremonies in the heart of the retail shopping districts? They’ll probably be on Zoom. Crowding into stores for Black Friday sales? Not a great idea. Kids posing for photos with Santa? Not without a temperature check.

At the risk of sounding like a Grinch, let’s just get it out there right now: The holidays are going to be different this year, and the traditional shopping season, so pivotal to retailers, is going to be bizarre.

“There is this yearning to get back to normal and, look, shopping as we head into this important season has a lot of memories to it, a lot of culture that comes with it,” said Mike Webster, a retail specialist at Oracle. “The pandemic is forcing retailers to do what they’ve always done: to adapt and be agile.”

1. Anxiety is on everyone’s list this year

The election is finally over, but with the uncertainty of the virus, ongoing unemployment, and big questions still looming about the prospect of another stimulus, both consumers and retailers are feeling uncertain as they head into the holiday season.

“Overall, consumers are a bit wary about the holidays, and 54 percent overall are less excited about this upcoming season than they were last year,” said Michelle Paratore, a retail analyst with Bain & Co. “They know that holidays won’t feel like a normal holiday and they’re coping with anxiety about the pandemic and about health of family and friends.”

A Macy’s store in Chicago. Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Macy's

Retailers also have to deal with the reality that their fourth-quarter sales could account for an even larger portion of their annual revenue this year, especially if they were hampered by shutdowns in the spring.

“Q4 represents 50 percent of every retailer’s annual income, pandemic or not — the folks who are working in the marketing departments at big retail brands still are under tremendous pressure to make Q4 as big as possible,” said Jordan Cohen, CEO of What If media group, a digital advertising firm.

2. We’ll spend less

Even though disposable income is up for certain segments of the population, overall trends indicate that Americans are planning to spend less this holiday season than in recent years.

The National Retail Federation anticipates that American households will spend an average of $997.79 on gifts and holiday items, plus decorations and other “non-gift” purchases this year, a $50 decrease from last year.

“There’s much more concern that people have around their own personal finances” than in years past, said Kate Ferrara, who runs the annual holiday survey for Deloitte, a financial advising firm. That study found that Boston-area shoppers plan to spend $1,412 this year on the holidays, down 10 percent from last year. She credits some of the drop to local consumers' decisions to spend less on travel and dining out. But their spending might be bolstered a bit by more purchases for scaled back at-home entertaining and home furnishings.

“We’ve seen some real big shifts this year in terms of where people are going to spend, but there is good news for retailers," she said. “People are going to shift their spending, but they’re still spending.”

3. We’re not going home for the holidays

Holiday travel set records last year, with over 115.6 million Americans packing their bags to spend time with family, according to AAA. But people will stick closer to home this year, and that will have a ripple effect throughout the retail sector, said Cohen.

His survey of nearly 23,000 Americans found a 50 percent reduction in the number of people planning to travel. So the spending will shift: Money normally spent on gas, flights, hotels, and dining out could be funneled toward gifts, groceries, and items for the home.

So you can probably expect to get more gift cards this year. “People aren’t going to be traveling as much to hand-deliver their gift to people,” said Cohen. The gift card is also anticipatory and hopeful, looking forward to a moment when we return to doing things as we did in Before Times, like eating out, going to movies, and yes, traveling.

4. We’ll click more than ever before

The pandemic has upended the experience of in-person shopping. "Consumers are still wary about going into stores, and half of consumers haven’t been to a mall or department store since the start of the pandemic,” said Paratore, citing data from Bain’s recent consumer survey.

And that could signal a seismic shift. “As much as Americans have been embracing e-commerce, in-store has still accounted for two-thirds to three-quarters of holiday purchases, even through last year,” said Cohen. “People like to go and make it a family affair, go out and see people, look at and touch and feel and try on things. But this year sped up the adoption of e-commerce by people who were holdouts.”

Adobe Analytics anticipates that online sales will jump 33 percent this year compared to last, totaling over $189 billion, or the equivalent of about two years' growth in one holiday season. Those sales are predicted to surpass $2 billion every day in the first three weeks of November and increase to $3 billion a day from Nov. 22 to Dec. 3. Plus, if consumers receive another round of stimulus checks, or if brick and mortar stores need to shut down again, “consumers are expected to spend an additional $11 billion online, surpassing a total of $200 billion,” according to Adobe.

So, while e-commerce has been chipping away at in-store sales over the years, the pandemic may change things for good, said Ferrara of Deloitte, who found that 65 percent of Boston-area shoppers are going online as their primary form of shopping. “The pandemic has converted a lot of people," she said. "Grandma has been doing her online shopping for months and getting her groceries delivered.”

5. Black Friday is officially dead

The concept of Black Friday as a retail holiday has been under assault over the past several years, from the moral disdain at the encroachment of the “holiday” on Thanksgiving, to the opt-out events hosted by REI and other retailers, and the rise of other big retail shopping days elsewhere in the calendar like Amazon Prime Day and Wayfair’s Way Day. But the pandemic may have pushed Black Friday into oblivion. Simon Property Group announced that it will be closing all of its mall properties on Thanksgiving Day this year, and stores like Target, Home Depot, Walmart, and Best Buy have been looking to avoid crowds by spreading out the doorbuster deals throughout the weeks of November, and December.

As a way to thin out holiday crowds, stores like Best Buy have begun offering their holiday Black Friday deals in November. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“Consumers feel like they can get deals throughout the holiday season,” said Ferrara, whose survey found that 50 percent of Boston-area shoppers said that this year they won’t be searching for Black Friday deals.

6. Seriously, deals will be everywhere

Even brands that have long scoffed at sales are offering discounts this year.

“Consumers are looking for value. They’re hurting financially, we have record unemployment, and everything is upside down, and so they’re seeking out values and discounts over brands,” said Cohen. “And retailers and even higher-end brands have been reacting to that by offering discounts.”

He pointed to Nordstrom’s decision to begin offering $20 off orders of $150 or more if shoppers download its mobile app. And direct-to-consumer brands, which rarely, if ever, offer discounts, are rethinking their strategy, with brands like Away and Everlane now running steep sales.

“A retailer or direct-to-consumer brand that has historically had a ‘we don’t discount' policy has had to realize that that just doesn’t fly this year,” Cohen said.

7. Doomscrolling and TikTok will play a bigger role in mobile sales

The role of the smartphone in the retail experience has taken off over the past several years, as consumers have become more comfortable both browsing and purchasing from their devices. Adobe Analytics predicts that Americans will spend $28.1 billion more on their smartphones this year versus 2019, accounting for 42 percent of all online sales.

This year, the phone will also play an outsized role in payments and order pickups.

Retailers and brands also are hoping that our nonstop doomscrolling will result in more sales. COVID-19 has forced brands to engage directly with consumers over social channels to drive sales that once might have been made in-store, said Webster, the Oracle retail specialist. For example, his firm’s recent consumer survey found 29 percent of users said they’d discovered a new brand via TikTok; that’s a clear signal to brands that upping ad spending on social media this year could drive sales.

8. Make your reservation ... at the mall

Battling holidays crowds has never been fun, but this year it’s a significant health risk. So retailers are stepping up their efforts to offer crowd-control mechanisms, and making life easier for patrons in the process. At the Natick Mall and other Brookfield properties, guests can use the Spot Holder app to reserve a time to shop in-store. Target also has introduced a way for guests to determine if there’s a line at the store before they arrive, and will let shoppers reserve a time slot if they face a wait.

9. Shop online, pickup at store will surge

Retailers have realized that offering in-store pickup for online purchases can give them an edge in the fight against Amazon, and the pandemic has pushed the adoption of “BOPIS” or “buy-online, pick-up in-store” into the mainstream. Stores are planning to take full advantage this holiday season: Target has doubled the number of staff and parking spaces devoted to its pickup and drive-up shoppers, and will be sending more inventory to stores to accommodate an increase in on-demand sales.

At Target in South Bay, an employee waits with a shopping cart for a customer to arrive for a pickup. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

10. When it comes to shipping, customers are choosing free over fast

With consumers planning to do more online shopping, the cost of shipping will play a larger role in their purchase plans, particularly as families who usually get together for the holidays stay home and ship their gifts to loved ones instead. “The addition of shipping fees to all of these deliveries is a bigger financial burden on consumers than getting the best deal on the item itself,” said Marshall Cohen, NPD’s chief industry advisor for retail, in the market research firm’s recent announcement of its annual holiday survey.

Shipping is also on everyone’s mind because of the delays that occurred during shutdowns, said Ferrara, and the realization that a surge in COVID-19 infections could coincide with a surge in holiday shopping.

″There’s a lot of buzz and concern — are the UPSs and FedExes going to be able to handle" both surges at the same time, she said. And that’s leading retailers to begin their promotions far earlier this year to allow shoppers to avoid getting burned.

11. Our gifts will reflect the times we’re in

In addition to a spike in gift cards, retailers are anticipating that we’ll continue seeing purchases that reflect that we’re all spending more time at home: gym equipment and fitness subscriptions, kitchen and home goods, Zoom-appropriate tops and comfy pants, and gifts for pets, since so many people rushed to adopt animals in the height of the lockdown.

In addition, having more time at home might mean that procrastinators are becoming proactive.

“Most people say that they are going to be shopping sooner rather than later," said Cohen from What If, whose firm found that most survey respondents said they’d begin their shopping in November due to concerns about supply chain and product availability this year.

12. Getting Santa your gift list will look different this year

Santa has his work cut out for him in 2020 (as do parents): Think about managing gift lists and toy deliveries while simultaneously following social-distance rules. Shopping malls are still figuring out how the tradition will continue, if it will at all. Already, Macy’s has announced that it won’t host the jolly old elf at its New York City flagship this year.

At the Natick Mall, Brookfield properties will launch “Santa’s Elevator Express” to transport guests to his workshop, where socially distanced photos will be taken, while he and the elves will be wearing masks, of course.

Many parents are still sorting out how to handle pandemic-related Santa questions, said What If’s Cohen, whose firm’s survey found that 12 percent of parents plan on telling their kids that Santa isn’t coming to town this year because of the pandemic, and another 14 percent are still figuring out what they are going to say.

“No one is immune to the COVID crisis, not even jolly old Saint Nick,” he said.









