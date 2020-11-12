fb-pixel

Belmont police and State Police launch manhunt for two breaking and entering suspects

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated November 12, 2020, 41 minutes ago

Belmont police and State Police, including the Air Wing helicopter unit, were searching Thursday evening for two breaking and entering suspects near the intersection of Troy Road and Brighton Street, authorities said.

Belmont police said on Twitter just past 7 p.m. that officers were searching for the suspects. State Police spokesman David Procopio confirmed in an e-mail that the agency was assisting.

No further information was immediately available.

