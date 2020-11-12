Belmont police and State Police launch manhunt for two breaking and entering suspects

Belmont police and State Police, including the Air Wing helicopter unit, were searching Thursday evening for two breaking and entering suspects near the intersection of Troy Road and Brighton Street, authorities said.
Belmont police said on Twitter just past 7 p.m. that officers were searching for the suspects. State Police spokesman David Procopio confirmed in an e-mail that the agency was assisting.
No further information was immediately available.
Police activity in the area of Hills Crossing / Brighton street. Search for B&E suspects.— Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) November 13, 2020
