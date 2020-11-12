Brockton man, woman arrested in armed robbery at Stop & Shop in North Attleboro

A man and woman from Brockton were arrested after they allegedly committed an armed robbery at a Stop & Shop in North Attleboro Thursday morning, State Police said.

Around 8:45 a.m., troopers and a K9 unit responded to assist local police with finding two suspects who had robbed the supermarket at 406 East Washington St., State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement. Both suspects, later identified as Justin W. O’Connell, 36, and Valerie Proulx, 41, fled in a white Acura.

About an hour later, troopers learned that O’Connell and Proulx had their car towed and brought to a gas station plaza on Route 24 northbound in Bridgewater, Procopio said. As troopers closed in on the service plaza, O’Connell allegedly carjacked a Toyota Camry livery sedan and fled. Proulx was apprehended at the plaza, the statement said.