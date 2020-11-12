Brockton man, woman arrested in armed robbery at Stop & Shop in North Attleboro

A man and woman from Brockton were arrested after they allegedly committed an armed robbery at a Stop & Shop in North Attleboro Thursday morning, State Police said.
Around 8:45 a.m., troopers and a K9 unit responded to assist local police with finding two suspects who had robbed the supermarket at 406 East Washington St., State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement. Both suspects, later identified as Justin W. O’Connell, 36, and Valerie Proulx, 41, fled in a white Acura.
About an hour later, troopers learned that O’Connell and Proulx had their car towed and brought to a gas station plaza on Route 24 northbound in Bridgewater, Procopio said. As troopers closed in on the service plaza, O’Connell allegedly carjacked a Toyota Camry livery sedan and fled. Proulx was apprehended at the plaza, the statement said.
Troopers pursued O’Connell into West Bridgewater, where he crashed the car near Crescent Street and Spring Street, Procopio said. O’Connell was taken into custody at the scene.
Both suspects were brought to the State Police barracks in Middleboro for booking, the statement said. O’Connell and Proulx both claimed to need medical attention and were brought to a local hospital.
