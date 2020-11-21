Celtics start restocking by signing center Tristan Thompson and guard Jeff Teague

Hours after Gordon Hayward decided to leave Boston to sign with the Hornets, the Celtics quickly snapped into action to fortify their roster by agreeing to deals with center Tristan Thompson and point guard Jeff Teague, according to multiple league sources.

Thompson, an excellent rebounder and solid defender, will likely slide into Boston’s starting lineup in place of Daniel Theis. A void at center was created when Enes Kanter was traded to Portland on Friday.

Thompson, 29, agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal, according to a league source, using up Boston’s midlevel exception. He spent his first nine NBA seasons with the Cavaliers and Last year averaged 12 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.