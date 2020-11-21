Gordon Hayward agrees to contract with Charlotte Hornets

In 2014, at the end of his rookie deal with the Jazz, he signed an offer sheet with Charlotte when he was a restricted free agent. But the Jazz matched the offer, keeping him in Utah. This time, Hayward was in control.

The Hornets were a bit of a surprise choice for Hayward. In recent days, the belief around the NBA was that he would most likely be part of a sign-and-trade with the Pacers or return to the Celtics. But Hayward does have a prior connection with the Hornets.

The Gordon Hayward era in Boston has come to an end. The free agent forward has agreed to a contract with the Charlotte Hornets, a league source confirmed on Saturday. According to ESPN, it will be a four-year, $120 million deal.

The Hornets would need to clear about $9 million in salary to sign Hayward outright, so there is a chance that Boston and Charlotte could orchestrate a sign-and-trade to allow the Hornets to acquire Hayward as an over-the-cap team, while also helping Boston recoup assets.

After the Celtics agreed to a max contract with point guard Kemba Walker last season, Boston and Charlotte ultimately engineered a sign-and-trade that sent point guard Terry Rozier to the Hornets.

Regardless, Hayward’s Boston tenure comes to a close after three injury-marred seasons. After signing a four-year, maximum-salary deal with the Celtics in 2017, he suffered a gruesome left ankle injury just five minutes into the season opener against the Cavaliers and missed the rest of the season.

He struggled to regain his form in the 2018-19 campaign. This past season, he started to look like an All-Star-caliber player again before an ankle sprain sidelined him for most of the playoffs.

When Hayward signed with Boston, he was expected to be the team’s primary offensive threat from the wing. But along with his injuries, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have emerged as stars, relegating Hayward to a complementary role..

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.