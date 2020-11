Derrick Henry does in Ravens again, as Titans win overtime thriller in Baltimore

It was reminiscent of Henry’s outing last January , when he rambled for 195 yards to carry the Titans to a 28-12 upset of the top-seeded Ravens in the AFC Divisional playoff.

Running against a patchwork Ravens defensive line, Henry finished with 133 yards on 28 carries. It was his sixth 100-yard game of the season and put him past 1,000 yards for the third consecutive year.

BALTIMORE — Derrick Henry ran for a 29-yard touchdown with 5:21 left in overtime to cap another memorable performance against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Tennessee Titans rallied for a 30-24 victory Sunday.

After forcing a punt to begin overtime, Tennessee (7-3) moved 73 yards on six plays to get back on track after losing three of its previous four games.

Baltimore (6-4) has lost two straight and three of four. Until the fourth quarter, the Ravens did a decent job of stopping Henry without injured defensive linemen Calais Campbell (calf) and Brandon Williams (ankle).

Tennessee trailed, 21-10, early in the third quarter and 21-16 late in regulation before launching a 90-yard drive featuring the running of Henry and some precise throws by Ryan Tannehill.

On third down from the Baltimore 14, A. J. Brown caught a short pass on the right side and broke four tackles before scoring while standing up with 2:18 left. Tannehill ran in the conversion to make it 24-21.

Lamar Jackson then drove the Ravens to the Tennessee 10 before Justin Tucker kicked a 29-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining to force overtime.

Jackson went 17 for 29 for 186 yards, and J.K. Dobbins, seeing the most extensive action of his first NFL season with Baltimore, ran for 70 yards on 15 carries and scored a second-quarter touchdown.

Baltimore went up, 21-10, on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Mark Andrews. The Titans used a pair of field goals by Stephen Gostkowski to close, setting the stage for a thrilling fourth quarter.

Baltimore allowed the Titans to march 79 yards for a touchdown on their opening possession, but bounced back to take a 14-10 halftime lead.

Henry had only 37 yards rushing on 13 carries in the first half.

Baltimore’s Dez Bryant had four receptions for 28 yards, all in the third quarter, his first catches in an NFL game since Dec. 31, 2017, with Dallas. The 32-year-old Bryant closed his career with the Cowboys after the 2017 season, tore his Achilles tendon in 2018 and was inactive last season.