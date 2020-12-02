Woman, two children rescued from 2-alarm fire in South End

The 2-alarm blaze at 68 West Newton St., a four-story brick residence, broke out around 8:05 a.m., the Boston Fire Department said via Twitter.

Boston firefighters rescued a woman and two children from a fire in the South End on Wednesday morning, officials said.

“Heavy fire knocked down,” the department tweeted at 8:35 a.m. “Firefighters rescued a woman and 2 children from the top floor balcony.”

Brian Alkins, a Fire Department spokesman, said in a brief phone interview around 9:10 a.m. that information on a preliminary cause of the blaze wasn’t available, since investigators were just entering the building.

He said officials were also working to determine how many people were displaced by the fire. Authorities believe about eight people were displaced, Alkins said, but that could change.

This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

