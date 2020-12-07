Biden’s new CDC chief says she’s ‘honored’ to be named to lead agency

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Twitter Monday that she’s “honored” to have been chosen to lead the agency amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Walensky, who currently serves as the infectious diseases chief at Massachusetts General Hospital, was tapped by Biden Monday for the critical job of running the CDC as the United States battles a deadly second surge of coronavirus.
She vowed in her tweet Monday to battle the virus “with science and facts.”
I began my medical career at the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis, and I've spent my life ever since working to research, treat, and combat infectious diseases.— Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@RWalensky) December 7, 2020
I'm honored to be called to lead the brilliant team at the CDC. We are ready to combat this virus with science and facts.
Walensky was named to Biden’s health team alongside Xavier Becerra, who was nominated to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Dr. Vivek Murthy, who was nominated to serve as surgeon general.
The CDC director does not need to be confirmed by the Senate.
Walensky will replace Dr. Robert Redfield and faces an uphill battle to restore public trust in the CDC after the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic was widely criticized as slow and ineffective.
