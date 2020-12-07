Biden’s new CDC chief says she’s ‘honored’ to be named to lead agency

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Twitter Monday that she’s “honored” to have been chosen to lead the agency amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Walensky, who currently serves as the infectious diseases chief at Massachusetts General Hospital, was tapped by Biden Monday for the critical job of running the CDC as the United States battles a deadly second surge of coronavirus.

She vowed in her tweet Monday to battle the virus “with science and facts.”