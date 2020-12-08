fb-pixel

Large sinkhole found in Dorchester’s Ronan Park

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated December 8, 2020, 32 minutes ago

A deep sinkhole was found in Ronan Park in Dorchester over the weekend.

The sinkhole was reported to police Sunday afternoon and the site has been secured, according to Boston Parks and Recreation Department officials.

The investigation into what caused the sinkhole is ongoing, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.


Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.