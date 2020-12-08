Large sinkhole found in Dorchester’s Ronan Park

A deep sinkhole was found in Ronan Park in Dorchester over the weekend.
The sinkhole was reported to police Sunday afternoon and the site has been secured, according to Boston Parks and Recreation Department officials.
The investigation into what caused the sinkhole is ongoing, officials said.
Found a huge #sinkhole in Ronan Park in #Dorchester. Probably 40 feet deep. #Boston pic.twitter.com/fKGOww2lYF— Bart Thompson (@BGordonThompson) December 6, 2020
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.