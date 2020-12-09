Small earthquake detected in Maine near Canadian border

It’s possible there were two earthquakes, or at least one earthquake and an aftershock, both near a 3.0 magnitude, according to seismic data from the University of Maine at Machias. The first one happened at about 5:45 a.m.

The 3.0-magnitude earthquake occurred at 7:31 a.m. The epicenter was about 3 miles away from Robbinston, Maine, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A small earthquake shook the earth in Maine near the Canadian border Wednesday morning, officials said.

The USGS only had a report of the second earthquake, which was detected at 7:31 a.m. They received 66 reports from people who felt the quake as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, said Randy Baldwin, a geophysicist at the USGS National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado.

The USGS received at least 30 reports of people feeling the earthquake across the border in New Brunswick, Canada, according to the agency’s website.

“In the Northeast, even a small quake can be felt,” Baldwin said. “It’ll feel like a passing truck, or something like that. There will be a slight swinging of hanging objects.”

Baldwin said an earthquake of this magnitude would not be damaging.

