Dovetail opens in Charlestown; Stella makes a comeback; and the spirit of Mariah Carey comes to the Back Bay

Promotions : In Harvard Square, Alden & Harlow (40 Brattle St. at Story Street) offers a three-dish, $30 menu Sunday through Tuesday: corn pancakes, fried shishito peppers, wings, cookies, and more. Sister restaurant Waypoint (1030 Massachusetts Ave. at Putnam Avenue) offers promotions Tuesday through Thursday: two pizzas and a carafe of red wine for $30 on Tuesday; Italian nights on Wednesday; and a Boston “supper” with Parker House rolls, clam chowder, and fish and chips on Thursday. On Wednesday, Dec. 23, they’ll serve a Feast of the Seven Fishes for $75: stuffed lobster, shrimp scampi, oysters Rockefeller, and to-go cocktails. Order for dine-in or takeout.

In Charlestown, Dovetail , from the team behind Brewer’s Fork , replaces the Navy Yard Bistro (1 6th St. at 2nd Avenue). It’s part provisions shop, part sit-down restaurant: Get sandwiches, soups, and salads at the shop, or dine next door on oysters, charcuterie, pastas, and schnitzel Tuesday through Sunday.

Openings : East Boston’s Cunard Tavern (24 Orleans St. at Webster Street) launches Café Cunard , serving fried egg sandwiches, house-made bagels, and coffee daily starting at 8 a.m.

Pop-ups: Downtown, Sip Wine Bar (581 Washington St. at Avery Street) hosts a pop-up with much-missed South End restaurant Stella, beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 16 through Sunday, Dec. 20. Enjoy favorites including sausage pizza, parmesan arancini, eggplant parmesan, rigatoni Bolognese, shrimp scampi, gnocchi with sweet potatoes, and roast chicken in a lemon butter sauce from chef Evan Deluty. Check out the full menu at www.sipwinebarandkitchen.com.

Markets: In the West End, Alcove (50 Lovejoy Wharf) stocks a marketplace inside their former private dining room, with to-go cocktails, house-made pasta bakes, spices, oils, flowers, and wine curated by owner Tom Schlessinger-Guidelli. The restaurant also maintains a wine club: Join for $55 per month and get two favorite wines paired with Alcove snacks.

Brunches: The Back Bay’s Krasi (48 Gloucester St. at Boylston Street) hosts a Mariah Carey Christmas brunch on Sunday, Dec. 13, with costumed servers, a Mariah Carey soundtrack, themed decorations, and masks. If you’d prefer to revisit the 1990s in the privacy of your own home, order takeout and delivery, and enjoy the playlist on @KrasiBoston’s Instagram. Brunch happens from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

