Keolis to temporarily reduce commuter rail service, citing employee COVID-19 absences

Keolis Commuter Services, the company that operates the commuter rail, is temporarily reducing service by more than half due to low employee availability because of COVID-19 absences, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and Keolis announced Thursday.

The reduced schedule, which will begin Monday and run through at least Dec. 27, will include 246 daily trains. Regular service includes 541 daily trains, Keolis said in a statement.

The MBTA and Keolis say they will track employee availability to see if the reduced service schedule will need to continue for longer.