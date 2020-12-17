Newton South soccer player follows in family’s footsteps

Despite all the changes, Stephens said, he noticed improvement in the team this year and is excited to see what they can accomplish next fall. He has one more season of high school soccer, he said, and his goal is for the team to make the state playoffs.

Daniel Stephens didn’t expect to be living in a pandemic as he followed in the footsteps of his two older brothers, serving as one of three captains of Newton South High School’s varsity boys soccer team. Stephens said receiving the title of captain was an extraordinary moment — in a soccer season like no other where throw-ins are out and the ball often stays grounded.

“Last year we didn’t have a very good season, this season we improved,” Stephens said. “I think it’s going to be really exciting for all of us to get together and bond, and hopefully, have a normal season next year and really be able to push and do well.”

Due to the pandemic, the Newton South boys soccer team, as well as other athletic programs across Newton public high schools, had to play without throw-ins and headers, and all free kicks were required to be grounded.

Stephens, a junior center midfielder and Dual County League All-Star, said adapting to the new rules was challenging but rewarding.

“The first couple weeks was a big adjustment, he said. “You have to think so much about it.”

Newton South High School boys soccer coach Floyd Butler, who led Newton South for his first year this fall, said he commends Stephens’ playstyle.

“From a work point of view, he’s always setting the standard for everyone else to be striving for,” Butler said. “From a technical point of view, he’s also really talented.”

Daniel’s father, Tim Stephens, said his son’s transition to remote learning during the pandemic was relatively smooth, and he thinks playing soccer has been helpful in maintaining balance.

“Soccer — and sports — has been even more important and even more helpful in the remote learning environment than it was before,” Stephens said.

Stephens’ two older brothers, Thomas and Peter Stephens, are former captains of the Newton South squad and went on to play soccer in college. Thomas, 24, is a graduate of Occidental College and Peter, 21, is a senior at Whitman College.

Stephens said he also hopes to play soccer in college.

“Both my brothers were captain, so it was kind of like I’m equal with them,” Stephens said. “I always judge myself and compare myself to them, so it was a good feeling.”

On the field, Stephens, 17, said he is able to be an effective decision maker in part because of how much he has been exposed to soccer — he has been playing since kindergarten.

“Watching so much soccer over my lifetime and having two older brothers, I just kind of like picked up on how you should play the game,” he said.

Picking up the sport in his freshman year of high school, Stephens made the junior varsity team freshman year and the varsity team as a sophomore.

“I was always destined to play high school soccer,” Stephens said. “It’s always something that I wanted to do.”

In being a leader on the field, Stephens said he thinks his style of leadership is showing by example rather than telling.

“I’m not like telling you what you should do, but I’m just doing what should be done and working hard,” Stephens said.

Butler said this leadership style is optimal for both Stephens and the team because there are two other captains on the team who are seniors and vocal on the field.

“It really worked in his favor,” Butler said. “It made sense for him to be the leader by example.”

Tim Stephens said his son “knows when to follow and when to lead.” He said he thinks having two older brothers as role models has been important.

“By having brothers in front of you, you realize the possibility and the opportunity better because someone else has gone down that path,” he said.

Butler said he is looking very forward to seeing Stephens play next season.

“I’m looking forward to him pushing himself,” Butler said. “I know that he will because he has incredibly high standards — he has incredibly high expectations for himself.”

