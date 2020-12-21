Mass. among few states to join transportation emissions pact

Those costs will likely be passed on to drivers, causing gas prices in participating states to rise between 5 to 9 cents a gallon, organizers estimate. The states would use the proceeds to invest in low-carbon transportation initiatives, from increased investment in public transit and cycling infrastructure to subsidies for electric vehicle purchases and charging stations.

The agreement marked the latest step in a long-considered plan to tax carbon emissions and invest in clean infrastructure, but at its outset will include far fewer states than initially expected. Called the Transportation Climate Initiative, the program will set a cap on vehicle emissions and require hundreds of fuel distributors to buy permits for the carbon dioxide they produce.

Massachusetts will join two other New England states and Washington, D.C. in an effort to reduce transportation emissions, the nation’s largest source of greenhouse gases, officials said Monday.

Advertisement

“Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and D.C. are committing to bold action to achieve our ambitious emissions reduction targets, while positioning the jurisdictions and the region to grow the clean transportation economy,” said Kathleen Theoharides, the Massachusetts secretary of energy and environmental affairs, who has championed the policy along with Governor Charlie Baker.

But several key Northeast and mid-Atlantic states that have considered joining the program declined to immediately participate, including larger states such as New York and Pennsylvania.

A dozen states had participated in planning the program, and proponents have long said the enormous reach of a regional approach is preferable to a straightforward state-level gas tax. If all 12 states had joined, the compact would include 25 percent of the nation’s population. As it stands, it represents less than 4 percent.

Theoharides said other states will continue to discuss the concept and she expects some will eventually join the program. In the meantime, she said it is important for the southern New England states and Washington D.C. to get started.

Advertisement

“We’re at a point on climate change where action right now is needed, and getting this program going will ensure that we are reducing emissions, improving public health, and are able to invest in our economy and transportation system moving forward,” she said. “We feel very strongly in this region that the time to start the program is now, and that starting the program will make it easier for other states to join on.”

The program is modeled on the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which implemented a similar cap-and-trade system on the power sector when it launched in 2009 and today helps fund energy efficiency programs like MassSave. Seven states signed an initial agreement to launch the program; others, including Massachusetts, joined later.

The new transportation program would take effect in 2023 and could lead to a 26 percent reduction in transportation emissions in participating states by 2032, planners estimate. They did not immediately say what that figure would be without the program. It is expected to raise nearly $300 million a year between the four jurisdictions.

Officials said the program will require that at least 35 percent of the proceeds were invested in areas that have seen “disproportionately high levels of pollution,” which often includes communities of color.





Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.