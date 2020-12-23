Day or night, a winter wonderland awaits

“With everything happening in the world right now, people cooped up in their homes have found a new appreciation for the outdoors and realize how lucky we are to have the opportunity to go out and enjoy the wilderness,” said Thomas DeMello, an instructor at Boston Outdoor School based near Breakheart Reservation in Saugus. “At some point, we all felt like a bird in a cage.”

It’s popular because its true, especially these days, as we deal with the looming uncertainties of the pandemic.

There’s an anonymous adage circulating on social media that proclaims: “If you choose not to find joy in the snow, you will have less joy in your life but still the same amount of snow.”

Massachusetts residents are fortunate to have so many local and state-owned parks and forests, along with properties managed by groups like the Trustees of Reservations. But how do you enjoy the outdoors during winter when it’s cold, snowy, or slushy, and the sun seems to set right after lunch?

For some people working from home, hikes and bike rides – made possible by the new generation of fat bikes – provide an opportunity to get some mid-day fresh air.

But even for those who can’t get outside during the daytime, the lack of sunlight shouldn’t be a deterrent. DeMello and Eliot Goodman, owner of Boston Outdoor School, said evenings offer magical opportunities for those properly prepared.

“The cool thing about being outdoors at night is the world becomes much smaller visually, enhancing our awareness of our other senses,” said Goodman. “Interestingly, it’s also the time when we focus on what’s farthest away, like stargazing.”

Hiking at night does present certain risks, even in fairly developed areas. Newcomers are advised to stay on trails they’re already familiar with, be equipped with a fully charged headlamp and proper clothing, and avoid going out alone.

They might also consider hiking with a guide or instructor. The Boston Outdoor School, which offers “Night Hiking” among its selection of winter classes, teaches the basics of navigating with minimal light, hiking safety, stargazing, and a brief history of the area. The idea, said Goodman, is to develop the requisite confidence.

“Our number one competitor in the outdoor industry is fear — fear of bugs, fear of cold, fear of heights, fear of darkness, fear of injury,” said Goodman. “Fear is a formidable foe. That’s the primary role of a place like Boston Outdoor School, to welcome fear without letting it dictate actions and strip away our access to rewarding experiences.”

With so many experiences denied to us because of COVID-19 precautions — indoor dinners with friends, attending concerts, sitting inside a packed movie theater — heading outside can help cure our pandemic-imposed malaise.

“The outdoors has always been established as one of the safest places to be during the pandemic,” Goodman said. “We’re all searching for connection, and nature, sun exposure, and fresh air provides an amazing connection to the present. Being outdoors has an uncanny ability to take us away from worrying about the future or the past and bringing us right back to where we are.”

And you don’t have to travel far to enjoy the benefits.

“People think that you need to plan a weekend trip to Maine to have a true outdoor experience,” said Tim Puopolo, a park ranger with the Trustees, which oversees more than 100 publicly accessible parks, gardens, farms, and other properties. “When you combine those opportunities with other local, state, and federal lands, there’s a lot to explore near Boston.”

The key, said D.A. Hayden, director of the Trustees’ Charles River Valley Portfolio, is approaching cold weather with a positive attitude.

“The biggest obstacle to getting outside in winter is decidedly emotional — so my advice is to get over it,” said Hayden. “There is no bad weather, just bad gear. Plan on layering clothing, put the dog in the car, wear your mask, and meet a friend for a socially distanced strenuous hike or a leisurely walk.”

Experts acknowledge the perception of needing more equipment is often an obstacle for people ambivalent about winter adventure. That’s certainly true if you want to try fat biking, where an extra set of studded tires is highly recommended if you plan to pedal over frozen creeks and ponds.

“Fat bikes are good for riding over snow as well as sand or any soft surface,” said Kevin Chichlowski, owner of the Bike Barn in Whitman. “Fat bikes are preferable to regular mountain bikes in snow because they have a ‘flotation’ effect, where they don’t sink down as much.”

But the equipment barrier — clothing, in particular — may not be as daunting as people think. Stargazing and night hiking will require a headlamp and extra layers (and maybe hand and foot warmers). For wildlife and bird watching, like the Owl Prowl hosted by the Trustees at the Crane Estate in Ipswich, good binoculars or cameras are a big plus.

“It’s important to note that snowy owls — and all owls — are birds of prey,” said Carole McCauley of Marblehead, an engagement manager for The Trustees. “They spend most of their time hunting, and when we come too close or otherwise disturb them in their natural habitat, they’ll have to spend more energy moving or watching for encroaching danger than they would actually hunting for their next meal. Experts advise that people keep a distance of at least one football field — 100 yards — from a snowy owl.”

In general, though, the list of necessary gear is a short one.

“The outdoor industry, before it was really an industry, was about experiences, like how to get out in the elements in a fun, sometimes challenging and rewarding way with people you like,” said Goodman. “It has moved a lot toward the consumption of equipment. There is definitely a mentality that if you don’t have the right gear, you shouldn’t do it. I would argue that knowledge and conditioning have way more value in an outdoor situation than gear.”

That knowledge is readily available through numerous programs — from stargazing to wildlife tracking — offered by outfits such as the Boston Outdoor School, the Trustees of Reservations, the Appalachian Mountain Club, retail outlets like REI, and various chapters of the New England Mountain Bike Association. Most offer classes geared toward a mix of age groups and ability levels.

“We’re experiencing an increased interest in outdoor activity at our properties, by individuals and families,” said Hayden of the Trustees. “Our properties provide not only fun, but restorative experiences. Our winter programming is designed to intrigue and educate.”

Those who wander outside in winter are rewarded with the opportunity to see even familiar settings in an entirely new light.

“What I love about leading programs at Chestnut Hill Farm is seeing the property change with the seasons,” said Puopolo, who hosts animal tracking sessions at the Trustees’ Southborough property. “This property has many distinct habitat types, and even though we may be walking on the same trails, no two months are the same.

“In October we saw bats swooping after moths over our heads, in November we heard the calls of coyote in the distance at sunset, throughout the summer we saw Monarch caterpillars progress to butterflies in the fields, and in February we heard owls hooting,” he said. “All in the same place.”

Brion O’Connor can be reached at brionoc@verizon.net.

