Red Sox assistant GM Zack Scott to join Mets as senior vice president

In Scott, the Mets saw an ideal candidate to lead the development of their analytics, and research and development departments. Scott helped to build and grow the Red Sox’ analytics department over his tenure with the team while also acting as a key voice in player moves, contract analysis, payroll management, and strategic initiatives such as the creation of a sports science program.

Multiple team sources confirmed that assistant general manager Zack Scott, who joined the front office as an intern in 2004, is leaving the Red Sox to become senior vice president and assistant GM of the Mets. Scott’s departure comes weeks after he’d been a finalist for New York’s GM vacancy — a job that ultimately went to Scott’s former Red Sox colleague, Jared Porter.

Advertisement

His role grew steadily, and in 2020, Scott supervised the baseball analytics, baseball systems, advance scouting, and pro scouting departments. Scott was also one of “Gang of Four” — along with Brian O’Halloran, Eddie Romero, and Raquel Ferreira — who oversaw the baseball operations department from the time of Dave Dombrowski’s firing in September 2019 until the hiring of chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom in late-October 2019.

Porter and Scott both began their front office careers as Red Sox interns in 2004, with Porter working in Fort Myers and Scott in Boston. They worked together with the Sox until Porter left for the Cubs in 2015.

According to a major league source, as part of the agreement to let Scott leave Boston, the Mets will not be allowed to hire additional front-office employees away from the Red Sox either this offseason or next.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.