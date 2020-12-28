Cardinal O’Malley received COVID-19 vaccine on Christmas Eve, encourages others to get it as well

O’Malley was given his vaccination at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton on Thursday and is set to get the second dose in late January, the Archdiocese of Boston said in a statement Monday.

“I am grateful to have been in line for the vaccine and encourage all people to be vaccinated as the opportunity is presented, as an important action of care and concern for our loved ones, our communities and our nation,” O’Malley, who is 76, said in a statement.

Boston Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley received the first of two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Christmas Eve, and he is encouraging others to get the vaccine as well, the archdiocese announced Monday.

Advertisement

Salwa Elarabi, RPh, BCPS, reviews the post vaccination information with the Cardinal. St. Elizabeth's Medical Center (Custom credit)

O’Malley said Dr. Joseph Weinstein Chief Physician Executive of the Steward Health Care Network, “noting that I qualified for the COVID vaccine, very kindly offered to facilitate my inoculation at St. Elizabeth’s. With recognition of the importance that all persons be vaccinated when possible I was very happy to receive this invitation. ... Highly skilled nurses and medical personnel are directing and overseeing the vaccination process” at the hospital.”

O’Malley was “invited by and encouraged” to receive the vaccine from the medical personnel at St. Elizabeth’s, Terry Donilon, a spokesman for the archdiocese, wrote in an e-mail.

This was “principally because of his age, 76, and his frequent and regular exposure to possible infection, even with a more remote-based schedule,” Donilon wrote.

“There is also a need for people in leadership positions to send the message of both the importance of being vaccinated as well as, for our faith community, the moral legitimacy of the vaccine and obligation to accept it when possible to protect and save lives and promote the common good,” Donilon added.

On Christmas Day, Pope Francis urged governments to offer vaccines to all, “especially for the most vulnerable and needy of all regions of the planet.”

Advertisement

O’Malley in his statement also offered reassuring words about the future. “With the help of God and the excellent medical care provided at St. Elizabeth’s and many other hospitals, we will make our way through and beyond the pandemic,” he said.

Cardinal O'Malley offers his blessing to the vaccine clinic and medical staff at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center. St. Elizabeth's Medical Center (Custom credit)

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.