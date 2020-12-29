Villa Victoria Center for the Arts building, longtime South End landmark, is being demolished

The building at 85 West Newton St. was originally built as a Lutheran church around the turn of the last century, and for more than 30 years, the nonprofit organization Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción has used it as a community center that housed a preschool and Latino arts and cultural programs. It also served as a popular venue for events and performances. But the structure had fallen into such a state of disrepair that it became too expensive to save, officials said.

The Villa Victoria Center for the Arts building, a longtime landmark of Boston’s South End, is in the process of being demolished.

Vanessa Calderón-Rosado, the chief executive of Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción, said in 2017 the nonprofit planned to do major capital improvements to the building in two phases. But those renovations had to be put on hold when significant structural problems were discovered.

The decision to demolish the former church and construct a new building was not taken lightly. Since acquiring the building in 1980, IBA had invested millions in maintenance and improvements to the property, which included repairing the roof, replacing windows, and improving handicap accessibility.

“It’s been hard, to be honest,” Calderón-Rosado said in a recent telephone interview. “When we started three years ago with our dream of renovating the building, we never, ever foresaw that we were going to be taking it down. That was definitely not in the plan.”

But the cost of the necessary fixes were “astronomical” and repairing the building not a viable option, she said.

Engineers determined that “extensive masonry deficiencies” would require the entire church tower to be completely demolished and rebuilt, and a portion of the north wall was damaged so badly that it would need to be torn down and rebuilt from the foundation up. They also concluded that “dry rot has compromised the end of a timber roof truss, requiring the end of the truss including the bottom chord to need repairing,” according to a Sept. 2019 letter from Buro Happold Consulting Engineers.

Calderón-Rosado said the two-phase renovation project was supposed to cost only $11 million; to make those necessary repairs to save the building would have cost $24 million, she said.

“We have been very open about the troubles with the building... the city deemed the building so unsafe in fall 2019 they ordered us to shut down the building completely,” she said. “It posed a risk to the community and obviously to the people coming in and out of the building.”

“The most economical option for us was to remove the building and build a new building,” she said.

Demolition work began Nov. 30, and it’s expected to take two to three months to remove all the debris from the site, she said. Most of the building had been taken down by early last week.

If all goes according to plan, the newly constructed Villa Victoria Center for the Arts could open in 2025, she said.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” she said. “It’s really sad but it’s also exciting. We’re now excited about the possibility of what will happen there... We’ve gone through the grieving phase, and now we’re coming to a more aspirational phase, and we’re dreaming of what will happen at the property.”

The new building will give the nonprofit additional square footage and more flexibility, she said.

So while residents and users of the building are experiencing a sense of loss at seeing the old church come down, there’s hope for the future, she said.

“It’s a big part of our community,” she said.

A view inside of the Villa Victoria Center for the Arts in March 1986. Jim Wilson/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Musician Eddie Palmieri spoke to youth at the Villa Victoria Center for the Arts in September 1994. Wiggs, Jonathan Globe Staff

Honah Lee Milne (center), Jenna Talbott (right), and Emily Goodwin (left) at an event at the Villa Victoria Center for the Arts on Sept. 16, 2004. Rudick, Dina Globe Staff/The Boston Globe - The Boston Gl

Third graders from the Hurley School in the South End cheered during a musical performance by Pedro Guzman at the Villa Victoria Center for the Arts on Oct. 27, 1995. MAEDA, WENDY GLOBE STAFF PHOTO

An estimated 1,100 sneaker enthusiasts crammed into the Villa Victoria Center of the Arts to buy, sell, and trade shoes at the Boston Got Sole 2 Sneaker Convention on Jan. 25, 2014. Dina Rudick/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

A view of the exterior of the Villa Victoria Center for the Arts in 1986. The building at 85 West Newton St. in the South End was originally built as a Lutheran Church in 1898 and was later converted to a community center and performance hall. Jim Wilson/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.