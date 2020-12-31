Northern Spy opens on the South Shore; Newton prepares for pizza; and Sofra resurfaces

Openings: Yes, a restaurant has in fact opened this month. Northern Spy is now up and running, new from the team behind Cambridge’s Loyal Nine . It’s housed within the Paul Revere Heritage Site in Canton (4 Rolling Mill Way); when plotting the opening, owner Daniel Myers promised “the soul of New England comfort food” — clam dip, crab on Parker House rolls, chowder, and burgers grilled on a wood-fired hearth.

Coming soon: A glimmer of positive news during a bleak stretch of seemingly endless closings: Jinny’s (1231 Centre St. at Pelham Street) is now preparing to open in February in Newton Centre, new from Dave Punch and Lydia Reichert ( Little Big Diner , Sycamore ). The Neapolitan pizza parlor is named after Reichert’s grandmother, “a firecracker of a lady who was always welcoming people in as if they were family, to eat, drink, and be merry,” she says. The restaurant has 17 seats. Besides pizza with a “light, pillowy crust,” a quick glimpse at the menu reveals bites like whipped salt cod, arancini, eggplant caponata, pork meatballs, oven-roasted broccoli, and charred winter squash.

As for now, a takeout and delivery menu offers New England clam chowder, flatbreads and pasta, pork chops, a hot fish sandwich — and, naturally, Boston baked beans. For dessert? Baked apple cornmeal pudding. It’s open Tuesday through Sunday beginning at 11:30 a.m., with a kids’ menu.

Za'atar Bread with Carrot Salad with Dukkah and Whipped Feta Maras Oil at Sofra Bakery & Café. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff/file

Reopenings: Many fans worried when South Boston institution Amrheins (80 West Broadway at A Street) announced temporary closure plans. Happily, the 130-year-old bar and restaurant will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 6, serving breakfast (beginning at 5 a.m.!) and lunch. In Cambridge, Sofra Bakery & Café (1 Belmont St. at Holworthy Street) also returns from a winter hiatus on Saturday, Jan. 2, starting at 8 a.m.

New endeavors: Chef Mark O’Leary (Shojo, JM Curley) has launched Cheeky Pizza Co., a cheesy line of keto- and gluten-free pies, now available at Kendall Square’s Earnest Drinks. Order at www.orderearnest.com.

Boston Harbor Distillery has launched a #RYESUP campaign to support the restaurant industry. Boston Harbor Distillery

Drinking for charity: Boston Harbor Distillery has launched a #RYESUP campaign to support the restaurant industry. Spots including Capo, Fat Baby, and Stillwater are highlighting cocktails made with Putnam New England rye whiskey, and for every bottle sold, $20 goes to local restaurants through the Massachusetts Restaurant Association — which could use the support right now. Visit www.instagram.com/bostonharbordistil to learn more.

