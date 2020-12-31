Northern Spy opens on the South Shore; Newton prepares for pizza; and Sofra resurfaces

Coming soon: A glimmer of positive news during a bleak stretch of seemingly endless closings: Jinny’s (1231 Centre St. at Pelham Street) is now preparing to open in February in Newton Centre, new from Dave Punch and Lydia Reichert (Little Big Diner, Sycamore). The Neapolitan pizza parlor is named after Reichert’s grandmother, “a firecracker of a lady who was always welcoming people in as if they were family, to eat, drink, and be merry,” she says. The restaurant has 17 seats. Besides pizza with a “light, pillowy crust,” a quick glimpse at the menu reveals bites like whipped salt cod, arancini, eggplant caponata, pork meatballs, oven-roasted broccoli, and charred winter squash.
Openings: Yes, a restaurant has in fact opened this month. Northern Spy is now up and running, new from the team behind Cambridge’s Loyal Nine. It’s housed within the Paul Revere Heritage Site in Canton (4 Rolling Mill Way); when plotting the opening, owner Daniel Myers promised “the soul of New England comfort food” — clam dip, crab on Parker House rolls, chowder, and burgers grilled on a wood-fired hearth.
As for now, a takeout and delivery menu offers New England clam chowder, flatbreads and pasta, pork chops, a hot fish sandwich — and, naturally, Boston baked beans. For dessert? Baked apple cornmeal pudding. It’s open Tuesday through Sunday beginning at 11:30 a.m., with a kids’ menu.
Reopenings: Many fans worried when South Boston institution Amrheins (80 West Broadway at A Street) announced temporary closure plans. Happily, the 130-year-old bar and restaurant will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 6, serving breakfast (beginning at 5 a.m.!) and lunch. In Cambridge, Sofra Bakery & Café (1 Belmont St. at Holworthy Street) also returns from a winter hiatus on Saturday, Jan. 2, starting at 8 a.m.
New endeavors: Chef Mark O’Leary (Shojo, JM Curley) has launched Cheeky Pizza Co., a cheesy line of keto- and gluten-free pies, now available at Kendall Square’s Earnest Drinks. Order at www.orderearnest.com.
Drinking for charity: Boston Harbor Distillery has launched a #RYESUP campaign to support the restaurant industry. Spots including Capo, Fat Baby, and Stillwater are highlighting cocktails made with Putnam New England rye whiskey, and for every bottle sold, $20 goes to local restaurants through the Massachusetts Restaurant Association — which could use the support right now. Visit www.instagram.com/bostonharbordistil to learn more.
