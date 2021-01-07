More viewers in tune with ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’

NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” returned for a second season on Tuesday night, and I keep wanting to like it. Apparently many viewers do; it hit a new viewership high this week, as the lead-in to the popular “This Is Us.”

I do enjoy some of the singing and dancing, which sets the show apart from most scripted network shows. The performances have a loose feel to them, as a character bursts into song and a flash mob of sorts forms about him or her. The performers are all good enough, but not slick — which I find appealing. These are far from the airless musical sequences of “Glee,” where each song was overly produced and felt separate from the non-musical action in the scene. The imperfections on “Zoey” add some intimacy.