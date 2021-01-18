Weston activist finds dead skunk in her mailbox

A Democratic activist from Weston says her 22-year-old daughter found a dead skunk inside their mailbox Saturday morning, and she doesn’t believe the critter climbed in on its own.
Mary Ellen Sikes, a former candidate for the town’s select board and an outspoken activist, said she believes somebody placed the deceased animal inside her family’s mailbox out of political retaliation.
She does not know who put it there, or why, but Sikes says it’s the latest in a number of incidents where her family’s property has been vandalized.
“They’ve egged my husband’s car, they’ve stolen our Biden-Harris signs, they’ve smeared me all over the internet,” she said. “They want to intimidate me and make me quiet, but that doesn’t work on me. It makes me more determined”
Sikes said they reported their discovery to the Weston Police Department. A message left with the department was not immediately returned Sunday evening.
