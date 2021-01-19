fb-pixel Skip to main content
US Women's National Team 4, Colombia 0

Sisters Mewis combine for all four goals in US women’s national soccer friendly vs. Colombia

From staff and wire reportsUpdated January 18, 2021, 41 minutes ago
United States midfielder Samantha Mewis (3) scores a goal on a penalty kick during the second half of an international friendly soccer match against Colombia on Monday in Orlando, Fla.
United States midfielder Samantha Mewis (3) scores a goal on a penalty kick during the second half of an international friendly soccer match against Colombia on Monday in Orlando, Fla.John Raoux/Associated Press

Samantha Mewis recorded her first career hat trick to lead the US women’s national soccer team to a 4-0 international friendly over Colombia Monday night in Orlando, Fla.

Mewis, of Hanson, Mass., opened the scoring with a tally in the fifth minute and followed with goals in the 33d and in the 47th minute when she drew a penalty kick before departing the game.

Not to be outdone, Kristie Mewis provided the final tally of the night, scoring her third international goal in the 85th minute for the final margin of victory for the US women.



