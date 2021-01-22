Revolution add forward Edward Kizza, defender Francois Dulysse in MLS SuperDraft

The Revolution added two players in Thursday’s 2021 MLS SuperDraft, going with University of Pittsburgh forward Edward Kizza (24th overall) in the first round, and following with Manhattan College defender Francois Dulysse (51st overall) in the second round.

The high-scoring Kizza, 22, netted 31 goals in 53 appearances over three seasons at Pitt, including 15 and 12 goals in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Dulysse, 21, appeared in 38 games over four seasons between the University of Central Florida and Manhattan College. Overall, he logged 23 appearances at Central Florida before transferring to Manhattan ahead of the 2019 season.