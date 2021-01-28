Comcast delays broadband usage caps as lawmakers threaten rate regulations

Broadband provider Comcast is delaying its plan to charge extra fees for users who exceed a monthly data cap of 1.2 terabytes. The controversial plan was set to begin this month, though Comcast offered a grace period so that heavy Internet users would not have to start paying extra until April. That grace period has now been extended to August.

Once the plan kicks in, Xfinity customers whose total monthly uploads and downloads exceed 1.2 terabytes will be charged an additional $10 per month for each additional 50 gigabytes of data (up to $100). Alternately, they could pay an extra $11 every month and get unlimited access. For years, Comcast has applied data caps in most of the 39 states it serves, but it had exempted the northeastern United States until it announced a change in the policy late last year.

In response, Democratic State Representative Andres Vargas filed legislation this week that would ban Comcast or any other Internet provider from raising rates or imposing data caps on Massachusetts residents during the COVID-19 emergency, and for 60 days after the state of emergency is officially lifted.

