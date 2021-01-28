General Motors to eliminate gasoline and diesel cars and SUVs by 2035

GM chief executive Mary Barra, who antagonized many climate experts by embracing former president Donald Trump’s relaxation of fuel efficiency targets, said the company was eliminating all tailpipe emissions from light duty vehicles by that date. “As one of the world’s largest automakers, we hope to set an example of responsible leadership in a world that is faced with climate change,” she said on LinkedIn.

General Motors said Thursday that it will end the sale of all gasoline and diesel powered passenger cars and light sports utility vehicles by 2035, marking a historic turning point for the big US-based carmaker and a future full of new electric vehicles for American motorists.

Advertisement

A GM executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe details of the GM shift, said the company would spend $27 billion on electric vehicles and associated products between 2020 and 2025, outstripping spending on conventional gasoline and diesel cars. That figure includes refurbishing factories and investing in battery production in conjunction with LG Chem, a South Korean battery maker.

The company also said it would manufacture about 30 types of electric vehicles, about 20 of which would be for sale in the United States.

The move toward ending tailpipe emissions will not affect medium and heavy duty trucks, but it will include cars, crossovers, and full-size SUVs, such as the light-duty Silverado and Yukon, a company spokeswoman said.

Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund, which had worked with GM on its plan, called it a "breakthrough moment."

"And it’s part of a wave of industry action that reinforces what the Biden administration is doing," Krupp said.

President Biden on Wednesday detailed a plan to transition the US economy away from oil, gas, and coal and toward solar, wind, and other clean energy, saying the country must lead the global effort to cut the pollution that is driving climate change and speeding the planet toward environmental catastrophe. Biden signed an executive order that calls for the federal fleet of about 645,000 vehicles to be converted to electric power.

Advertisement

Biden’s plan "creates demand and drives down costs as privately owned fleets follow suit," Krupp said.

Critics said GM left itself room to maneuver and still had not publicly joined four other automakers that agreed to comply with California’s fuel efficiency standards, which are more stringent than the federal targets under Trump. The California settlement is an important benchmark in restarting negotiations among auto companies, the California Air Resources Board and the Biden administration over cutting greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector.

GM’s statement left wiggle room in continuing internal combustion engines, critics noted. The company did not rule out using carbon offsets or credits "if absolutely necessary" to reach its goal of eliminating tailpipe emissions. That means GM could invest in programs that remove carbon dioxide from the air, such as tree-planting, and still sell some gasoline-powered vehicles.

And GM said its plans for "decarbonizing and transitioning to 100 percent EVs" would take place "as supported by our commitment to setting science-based targets."

Dan Becker, director of the Safe Climate Transport Campaign at the Center for Biological Diversity, said “given GM’s polluting track record, their promise to arrange some offsets for pollution” meant that the company’s plan was “just blue smoke and mirrors.”