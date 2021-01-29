J&J vaccine, developed with Beth Israel, is 66 percent effective globally

It prevented 85 percent of severe cases and 100 percent of cases that led to intensive care hospitalization or deaths, according to results released Friday morning by Johnson & Johnson and the National Institutes of Health.

The vaccine, which uses technology pioneered by the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, prevented 72 percent of US cases in the clinical trial, which involved about 45,000 volunteers across the world.

Johnson & Johnson’s closely watched experimental COVID-19 vaccine prevented 66 percent of moderate and severe global cases in a large late-stage study, setting the stage for the company to seek emergency use authorization early next month for the first coronavirus vaccine that would require only a single shot.

The 66 percent overall effectiveness rate fell short of the stunning performances of its Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna rivals. Those vaccines prevented about 95 percent of coronavirus cases in large trials, a remarkable showing considering that they were the first to successfully use new technology called synthetic messenger RNA.

But Dr. Dan Barouch, who runs the virology center at Beth Israel and is one of the world’s leading vaccine developers, said the pandemic has evolved, with the emergence of more resistant variants, in particular a South African strain that was detected in the United States for the first time this week.

“It’s not the same pandemic as it was a few months ago,” he said. “This is very strong efficacy data against a complex pandemic involving multiple resistant variants circulating globally.”

The results were announced Friday morning by the National Institutes of Health and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a division of Johnson & Johnson, which is based in Kenilworth, N.J.

Based on the trial results, the health care giant plans to apply to the Food and Drug Administration in early February for emergency use authorization. The company said it expects to have doses ready to ship “immediately” if the agency gives its consent.

If the FDA clears the vaccine, it would be the third to receive that authorization, behind rival vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Cambridge-based Moderna. Deployment could begin within weeks.

The vaccine appears to have significant advantages over the first ones deployed. It requires only one shot, not two, which would simplify and speed the vaccine campaign. In addition, it is stable at refrigerated temperatures, unlike the other vaccines, which must be frozen at ultracold temperatures when shipped and stored before use.

The FDA cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 11 and the Moderna vaccine a week later. But their rollout has been frustratingly slow and uneven, and public health officials have hungered for another vaccine to bolster the supply.

As of Thursday morning, the government had distributed 48.3 million doses of both vaccines but only 26.1 million shots have been administered. President Biden, under intense pressure to accelerate the rollout, has vowed to take steps to ensure that 300 million Americans are vaccinated by the end of the summer.

His administration said Tuesday it was seeking to buy an additional 200 million doses of the two coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. That would increase available supply by 50 percent, bringing the total to 600 million doses by the summer.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one of six experimental vaccines that received billions of dollars in funding through the federal Operation Warp Speed program. That government effort picked up much of the development and manufacturing costs in the hopes of speeding regulatory approval and deployment.

The government will pay Johnson & Johnson more than $1 billion for 100 million doses and has an option to buy 200 million additional doses. The company has set a goal of providing 1 billion doses worldwide this year and will do so on a nonprofit basis during the pandemic.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine relies on a design that Barouch pioneered nearly 20 years ago for two experimental vaccines that have shown promise against HIV and Zika, and a third vaccine that won approval from the European Union in July to prevent Ebola.

It uses a harmless and relatively rare cold virus, adenovirus serotype 26 ― or Ad26 ― as a Trojan horse to deliver part of the distinctive spike protein on the coronavirus surface into cells to trigger an immune response without making people sick.

After Barouch’s researchers tested it on mice, ferrets, hamsters, and rhesus monkeys in the spring, Johnson & Johnson launched an early-stage trial on about 1,000 volunteers during the summer. Updated results published this month in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that the vaccine generated antibodies in the blood after one shot, but that two doses produced more. Johnson & Johnson is running a second late-stage trial involving 30,000 volunteers to test the two-shot regimen.

Although Johnson & Johnson is one of the world’s biggest companies and has collaborated on a potential HIV vaccine with Barouch’s lab for almost a decade, it is a relative newcomer in the vaccine market. A success in the battle against the pandemic would help the health care giant repair its image, which has been tarnished by costly lawsuits claiming that its talcum-based baby powder caused cancer. The company announced in May it would stop selling the product in the United States and Canada after being ordered to pay out billions of dollars.

If Johnson & Johnson gets the vaccine authorized for emergency use, it remains to be seen how fast it can produce doses to bolster the vaccine supply.

Earlier this month, production of the COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson’s subsidiary, Janssen, was behind schedule because of unexpected manufacturing delays, according to news reports. Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the outgoing head of Operation Warp Speed, said that instead of 12 million doses anticipated in the contract with the firm by the end of February, Johnson & Johnson was likely to have in the “single-digit” millions.

Johnson & Johnson said in a statement at the time that it was premature to discuss vaccine supply specifics and that the company remained “confident in our ability to meet our 2021 supply commitments.”





















