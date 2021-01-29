Red Sox make hirings and promotions in player development and minor leagues

Brian Abraham will take over as vice president of player development after serving as director of minor league operations for three seasons.

Ben Crockett, who has served as vice president of player development since 2016, has been promoted to senior vice president of baseball operations. Crockett, a Topsfield native, started with the Sox in 2007 as an intern in baseball operations.

The Red Sox announced a series of moves Friday in their player development and minor league field staffs.

The Sox have hired Julio Rangel as pitching coordinator of performance. He will work mainly with upper-level pitchers.

Advertisement

Chris Mears, who was promoted earlier this month to pitching coordinator of performance, will work chiefly with pitchers at the lower level.

Shawn Haviland was promoted to senior coordinator of pitching and will work with Rangel and Mears.

Chris Stasio was promoted to manager of baseball development.

Harry Roberson was hired as coordinator of player development. He will work with on-field staff with a focus on practice planning and skill development.

The Sox promoted Kirby Retzer to assistant strength and conditioning coordinator, and Paddy Steinfort was promoted to senior mental skills coordinator. Adan Severino will be the Sox’ mental skills coordinator for Latin America. Gabriela Alfonso joins the organization as its minor league dietitian.

Billy McMillon will return for a third season as Triple A manager, though now at Worcester and not Pawtucket. Triple A pitching coach Paul Abbott is returning for a second season.

Corey Wimberly is entering his first season as manager of Double A Portland. Lance Carter is set to begin his second season as Portland’s pitching coach, while Lance Zawadzki is returning for a second season as Portland’s hitting coach.

Scott Gallon will stay in the same role as Double A athletic trainer. Ako Thomas and Jeffrey Dolan join Portland as an assistant coach and strength and conditioning coach, respectively.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.