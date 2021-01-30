Firefighters hampered by frozen hydrants in Dorchester

Four people and one dog were displaced after a Dorchester home caught fire late Friday in a blaze that firefighters are still working to extinguish as they struggle with multiple frozen fire hydrants, the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet.

The department responded to the 2-alarm fire at the single-family home on 9 Roach St. at around 11:45 p.m. Companies encountered the frozen hydrants upon arrival, according to the department.

“Thankfully no injuries with ice being everywhere,” the department said in a tweet.