Firefighters hampered by frozen hydrants in Dorchester

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated January 30, 2021, 1 hour ago

Four people and one dog were displaced after a Dorchester home caught fire late Friday in a blaze that firefighters are still working to extinguish as they struggle with multiple frozen fire hydrants, the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet.

The department responded to the 2-alarm fire at the single-family home on 9 Roach St. at around 11:45 p.m. Companies encountered the frozen hydrants upon arrival, according to the department.

“Thankfully no injuries with ice being everywhere,” the department said in a tweet.

Damages are estimated at around $150,000.

The department thanked the Boston Sparks Association, Boston EMS, and the Boston Police Department for their collaboration “to stay warm, keep safe, and [steer] traffic around our waterlines while rushing to find unfrozen hydrants.”

Temperatures Friday night into early Saturday morning when firefighters still battled the blaze reached a frigid 11 degrees.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.

