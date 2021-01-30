Firefighters hampered by frozen hydrants in Dorchester

Four people and one dog were displaced after a Dorchester home caught fire late Friday in a blaze that firefighters are still working to extinguish as they struggle with multiple frozen fire hydrants, the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet.
The department responded to the 2-alarm fire at the single-family home on 9 Roach St. at around 11:45 p.m. Companies encountered the frozen hydrants upon arrival, according to the department.
“Thankfully no injuries with ice being everywhere,” the department said in a tweet.
At around 23:45 companies went out to a fire at 9 Roach St. Dorchester . The single family home went 2 alarms when companies encountered frozen hydrants. 4people & 1 dog are displaced. Thankfully no injuries with ice being everywhere. Damages est around $150,000 pic.twitter.com/OpCMfigNU5— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 30, 2021
Damages are estimated at around $150,000.
The department thanked the Boston Sparks Association, Boston EMS, and the Boston Police Department for their collaboration “to stay warm, keep safe, and [steer] traffic around our waterlines while rushing to find unfrozen hydrants.”
Advertisement
Temperatures Friday night into early Saturday morning when firefighters still battled the blaze reached a frigid 11 degrees.
Thank you to @BostonSparks , @BOSTON_EMS & @bostonpolice for working with us to stay warm, keep safe, & stare traffic around our waterlines while rushing to find unfrozen hydrants around fire at 9 Roach St , Dorchester. Team work makes the dream work. pic.twitter.com/au8KjSUupn— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 30, 2021
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.