Stonehill College temporarily going all-remote in wake of COVID-19 cases

In an e-mail to the student body, DeBrenna L. Agbényiga, the college’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, and Pauline Dobrowski, Stonehill’s vice president for student affairs, wrote that the transition to all-remote classes would begin Thursday at 6 p.m. and run through Feb. 14. All classes and labs will be in remote-learning mode during that period, the note said, and faculty members will provide information on how to connect to classes virtually.

Stonehill College is temporarily switching to all-remote instruction, with COVID-19 testing data and behavioral trends moving in “a concerning direction,” school administrators said Thursday.

The administrators added that all resident and commuter students are required to continue their twice weekly COVID-19 surveillance testing, among other safeguards.

It’s critical, the message said, that “we all double down on our efforts to best care for one another and limit our community’s exposure. We know from experience what it takes to function as a campus with in-person learning, and we need to re-commit to doing all that we can to ensure we return to that type of environment as quickly as possible.”

In addition, the school officials wrote that resident students will be restricted to their individual rooms, with. common area spaces closed, except for the laundry and kitchen areas.

“While residents may leave their rooms to pick up food at on-campus dining locations (Commons, Gigi’s, The Hill, Au Bon Pain, Dunkin’, and Holy Cross Dining Hall), it is expected that you return to your rooms to eat your meals,” the message said. “Please note that no food deliveries will be permitted on campus during this time. In addition, students may access the Mailroom and Bookstore as needed and may engage in outdoor exercise with proper physical distancing, as the Sports Complex and W.B. Mason Stadium will be closed.”

Resident students can also choose to go home during the remote-learning period, according to the email.

“You will be expected to communicate your departure with Residence Life via this form and must either comply with ongoing surveillance testing or complete the onboard testing process prior to your return,” the note said. “Additional information regarding this process will be forthcoming.”

Stonehill College is located in Easton and offers more than 80 majors, minors and concentrations, according to its website. It has an enrollment of 2,509 students, the site says.

