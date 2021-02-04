Woman jumps from Quincy building to escape boyfriend charged with kidnapping her; neighbors alert police

According to the police statement, Quincy officers were called to a city address after someone had called 911 reporting that a woman was outside screaming for help. The officers arrived within minutes, the statement said, and observed that all was quiet.

A statement posted to the official Facebook page of the Quincy Police Department and legal filings identified the suspect as Matthew Stephen McAuliffe. His lawyer declined to comment.

A 32-year-old Quincy man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly holding his girlfriend against her will for several days and trying to kill her, in a harrowing ordeal that ended only when the woman jumped from a second-story window to escape, prompting the attention of neighbors who called police, officials said.

But not for long.

“They immediately began speaking with neighbors and learned that a male party had approached the female from behind, covered her mouth, and forcibly dragged her into an apartment,” the statement said. “The witness pointed to the door of the apartment.

Police said a sergeant and three patrol officers “forced entry” into the locked unit.

“Officers located a female victim and her boyfriend inside the residence,” the statement said. “Officers immediately began rendering aid to the victim who was unresponsive, lying motionless on the bed. She had agonal breathing and red marks on her throat. Medics from Brewster Ambulance had arrived on scene, rendered aid, and transported her to Boston Medical Center.”

Detectives, the statement said, later learned the woman’s boyfriend, later identified as McAuliffe, had allegedly held her captive for an extended period.

“Detectives learned that the victim’s boyfriend had held her against her will for the last week,” the statement said. “Fearing for her safety, she jumped from a second story window to escape. While we will not discuss any further details of the incident – so as to protect victim privacy and investigation integrity – we want to publicly commend the neighbors for getting involved.”

Those neighbors, the statement said, may have prevented an unspeakable tragedy.

“They did exactly what we would hope: they contacted 9-1-1 and observed from a safe location,” the statement said. “They were able to provide us with information needed to quickly locate the victim. We truly believe their actions, coupled with the immediate actions of” the responding officers “may very well have saved this young woman’s life.”

Police said McAuliffe was booked on charges of assault to murder, aggravated assault and battery, strangulation, assault and battery on an intimate partner, and kidnapping. He was arraigned Thursday in Quincy District Court, where a judge ordered him held pending a dangerousness hearing, according to cops and court records.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, and his dangerousness hearing is slated for Feb. 9, records show.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.