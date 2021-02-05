Two deaths under investigation, one inside Hyatt Regency Hotel, the other on Dorchester street

Boston homicide detectives are investigating two separate deaths that took place within hours of each other Thursday night, including the death of a person inside the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Downtown Crossing and the fatal shooting of a man on a Dorchester street.
Police responded to the Hyatt Regency on Avenue De Lafayette around 11:30 p.m. and confirmed a death investigation is underway. No further details of the incident were immediately available Friday morning.
Homicide detectives are also investigating the death of a man who was shot near the intersection of Capen and Evans streets in Dorchester shortly after 10 p.m., Officer Kim Tavares told the Globe on Friday.
Advertisement
Police were alerted to that shooting by 911 calls, Tavares said.
No further information is immediately available on either death.
This breaking news story will be updated as information becomes available.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.