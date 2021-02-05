All the Tom Brady Super Bowl prop bets we wish we could bet on

It doesn’t matter if you still keep a Tom Brady Patriots poster in your bedroom or burnt it when he signed with Tampa Bay. We know you can’t take your eyes and ears off every pass our Tommy throws, every stretchy band he sells, every word he utters.

We get it — we really do — we want to help make your Super Bowl experience this year slightly easier to endure. Because we know Sunday is going to be tough.

You don’t (or better not) have a Super Bowl party to go to. We see you, sitting on your sofa, a bucket of wings on your lap, working yourself into a lather at each sight of Brady in another team’s uniform for the first time after nine Super Bowl visits with the Pats.