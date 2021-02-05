Willie McGinest dismisses the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick argument

According to McGinest, the success of the organization was a collective effort, defined not by Brady or Belichick or any one individual. In fact, McGinest argues that the foundation for the success started before Brady took his first NFL snap.

“It’s not an issue,” the former Patriots linebacker said Friday. “It’s only an issue to the people who don’t understand it.”

When it comes to the Tom Brady -vs.- Bill Belichick debate, Willie McGinest has a few things to say.

McGinest, who was drafted fourth overall by the Patriots in 1994, said the core tenets of the team culture were put in place during the 2000 season, Belichick’s first year as coach. The team finished 5-11 but there was an emphasis on valuing team over individualism, preparing diligently, staying versatile, and understanding one’s role within the group.

“Tom, I don’t think, was even there yet when this culture was inserted and put in place,” McGinest said.

Brady was on the team that season, but as a rookie backup who attempted three passes in his one appearance in a game. The next season, he replaced injured starter Drew Bledsoe in Week 2, and the Patriots went on to win their first Super Bowl title.

The team went on to win five more championships over the next two decades, with Brady, Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft the constants. But all players and staffers were necessary contributors, in McGinest’s eyes.

Said McGinest: “You needed Belichick like you needed Tom, like you needed Willie, like you needed [Tedy] Bruschi, like you needed Ted [Johnson], like you needed Roman [Phifer], like you needed Ty [Law], [Richard] Seymour, Vince [Wilfork], like you needed everybody. We all needed each other equally for all this to work.”

Former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola recently made headlines for asserting that Brady “is the Patriot Way,” saying that the coaches didn’t throw or catch any passes. McGinest pushed back on that.

“From a player’s point of view, if you don’t have the players buy in, then the system and the blueprint doesn’t work, it doesn’t really matter,” McGinest said. “And on the other side, if you don’t have a great system or blueprint in place, you can have the greatest players and it would be unorganized, it would be undisciplined, and it would be selfish.”

McGinest, now an analyst for NFL Network, had nothing but praise for Brady, calling him one of the best examples of the team’s approach. He had the same high praise for Belichick, calling him one of the smartest people he’s met.

“When people try to divide what was put in place and what was so special, I don’t jump on that bandwagon,” McGinest said. “I just know that everybody needed each other equally. It was one big family. I think it still is family, but in business, sometimes things change.”

Brate is questionable

After injuring his back during Thursday’s practice, Buccaneers tight end (and Harvard graduate) Cameron Brate did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for the Super Bowl. Brate has 11 catches on 16 targets this postseason for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown also is listed as questionable. Brown was a full participant in Friday’s practice, increasing his chances of playing Sunday after missing the NFC Championship with a knee injury.

Bucs defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (not injury-related) and linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) did not participate in practice, but that is consistent with their routine throughout the season.

Starting safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) were upgraded to full participants, with Whitehead no longer needing a noncontact jersey. Neither was listed on the injury report.

For the Chiefs, starting left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles’) and rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (knee, ankle) are officially out, while wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) is questionable.

Watkins, who was a full participant in practice for the first time all week, has not played this postseason. Chiefs coach Andy Reid seemed optimistic about his chances.

“He did good,” Reid said. “I’m encouraged to have him on Sunday. I think he’ll be there.”

The Chiefs also welcomed back wide receiver Demarcus Robinson off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Center Daniel Kilgore remains on the list and away from the facility.

Return men?

Patriots safety Devin McCourty said he expects the eight Patriots who opted out of the 2020 season to return next season. Said McCourty on the “Patriots Talk” podcast: “From my understanding, they’ll all be back. [Brandon] Bolden, [Dont’a Hightower], [Patrick] Chung, so I can’t wait. Those are my guys. [Marcus] Cannon.” . . . Former Patriots executive Scott Pioli said there are “a lot of things” he likes about Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, one of the draft prospects who met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl. Pioli, now an analyst for NFL Network, said, “It’s almost like a pro program down at Alabama. He’s been around some people that coach hard. I got to spend some private time with him also, and I absolutely love his personality. He’s a remarkable young man.” . . . ESPN polled more than 100 of its commentators, analysts, and reporters for a Super Bowl prediction, and the majority are betting against Brady and the Buccaneers. The Chiefs received 80 votes, while the Bucs received just 27. Included in the group that picked Tampa Bay are two of Brady’s former teammates: Bruschi, who predicted a 27-24 win, and Randy Moss, who predicted a 32-30 win.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.