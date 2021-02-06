Snowstorm on Sunday could bring 4 to 8 inches to Boston

We have a different kind of day coming Sunday with an impending snowstorm. Unlike our last storm, snow totals will not have as wide of a range across greater Boston but there is still a forecasting challenge.

The day dawned bright and sunny and temperatures Saturday afternoon will rise above freezing. The day will be a great one to take advantage of the existing snow cover or other winter activity. With light winds, a bike ride or a run are all so still certainly possible.

You could divide most of our computer models into two major camps. One camp would be the global models. These take a wider perspective and are particularly useful up until about 48 hours before the storm starts. In the other camp, we have our higher resolution models. These are particularly useful within two days. Usually, but not always, these two groups of models tend to converge on a common solution. This morning they all agree there’s going to be snow tomorrow from a coastal storm, but the disagreement comes in the amount of moisture, and that will impact how much we’re going to shovel.

One set of computer guidance has possible snow total ranges of nearly 15 inches, not particularly useful. The black line represents the average. NOAA

As is often the case in these situations, I tend to split the difference. Late this afternoon after another set of guidance arrives, it’s likely that I’ll be able to narrow the ranges and have a little more confidence. For now, I feel like it’s plausible that Boston could see as little as four inches or as much as eight and I want to keep that possibility in place for now.

Steady snow is going to fall for several hours Sunday. Dave Epstein

Snow will begin late in the morning and then become heavy and steady before tapering off. I suspect the final flakes will fly by midnight. The snow could fall at rates of one to two inches per hour, especially over Eastern Massachusetts during the middle and ladder half of the afternoon.

If you are planning to travel, the worst of the storm will be from about 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Winds will not be particularly strong, but there will be some blowing and drifting of the snow along the coastline. The snow will also be fairly heavy and wet over Southeastern Massachusetts, trending much lighter as you get north and west of Boston.