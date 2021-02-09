Man, 70, killed in East Bridgewater home; suspect due in Brockton court Tuesday

A 70-year-old man was killed in an East Bridgewater home and authorities are now charging a Brockton man with murder and violating a restraining order, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.
The name of the victim was not released.
But Cruz’s office identified the suspect as 42-year-old Stephen Walcott, who is now scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court on a charge of murder and for violating a restraining order.
According to prosecutors, East Bridgewater police were asked to conduct a well-being check at 137 Cedar St. around 6:30 p.m. Monday. “Upon arrival first responders located a male victim suffering from apparent head trauma. The victim, age 70, was pronounced dead at the scene,” Cruz said in a statement.
Police allegedly connected Walcott to the crime and tracked him down to his residence in Brockton where he was arrested, prosecutors said.
The relationship between Walcott and the victim was not explained by authorities.
No further information is currently available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
