Man, 70, killed in East Bridgewater home; suspect due in Brockton court Tuesday

A 70-year-old man was killed in an East Bridgewater home and authorities are now charging a Brockton man with murder and violating a restraining order, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.

The name of the victim was not released.

But Cruz’s office identified the suspect as 42-year-old Stephen Walcott, who is now scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court on a charge of murder and for violating a restraining order.