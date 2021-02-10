For thoroughly modern robins

Spying a robin’s nest in her backyard in Weymouth, Mina Yadollahpour asked her father, Nima, about building a birdhouse to protect the eggs. When the pandemic hit, the two, looking for a project to occupy their time, returned to the idea. A residential architect by trade, Nima employed his skills to design some chic, modern birdhouses with help from his daughter, now 10 years old. They handcrafted the houses from teak plywood, and Mina named the project Chirp. The father-daughter duo now sells the houses either completed or in kit form on chirpbirdhouses.com for other families looking to keep their hands busy and build something together.

