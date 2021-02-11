MIT grad student wanted for questioning in slaying of Yale student in Conn.; Malden house searched

The search was conducted at a home on Clifton Street, authorities said. Law enforcement in Massachusetts and Connecticut are continuing to search for Pan who is wanted in connection with the Feb. 6 shooting death of Kevin Jiang, a 26-year-old studying graduate level environmental science.

State Police searched a Malden house where Qinxuan Pan was last reported living, but did not locate the MIT graduate student who is a person of interest in the New Haven murder of a Yale graduate student, officials said Thursday.

Malden police also tweeted about Pan and the search for the man New Haven police described as armed and dangerous. “There is no known threat to the community & Public Safety at this time,’' Malden police tweeted.

According to MIT, Pan completed undergraduate coursework in 2014 and has recently been a graduate student in the school’s Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

“MIT does not comment on criminal matters of this nature, but we can confirm the following information: Mr. Pan has been enrolled as a graduate student in MIT’s Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science since September 2014,’' the school said in a statement “He received undergraduate degrees from the Institute in computer science and mathematics in June 2014.

MIT also said that Jian’s fiancee, Zion Perry, is a member of MIT’s 2020 class having earned a bachelor of science biological engineering.

It was not immediately known if there was a connection between Pan and Perry while they both were attending MIT.

Some 700 people, including Jiang’s parents and Perry, attended a virtual remembrance of him organized by the Yale School of Environment on Feb. 8, according to the Yale News, the university’s news magazine. Jiang was described as a current member of the Connecticut National Guard having previously served in the US Army. He was a native of Chicago and was in his second year as a graduate student, the school reported.

Perry and Jiang met while both were volunteers at the Trinity Baptist Church in New Haven and the couple had recently become engaged, according to university publications.

