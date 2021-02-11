Red Sox inform Andrew Benintendi he’s being traded to Kansas City

According to multiple major league sources, the Red Sox are in the advanced stages of a three-way deal with the Royals and Mets that would send outfielder Andrew Benintendi to Kansas City.
One source involved in the talks cautioned that nothing is final. Nonetheless, it does appear likely that Benintendi will land with the Royals.
The return remains unknown, but the Red Sox are expected to receive a multi-player package for their 2015 first-rounder. Names discussed by the Red Sox and Royals on Wednesday included power-hitting outfielder Franchy Cordero, as well as 22-year-old minor league outfielder Khalil Lee.
Kansas City was seeking some salary relief to help cover Benintendi’s $6.4 million salary for the 2021 season.
