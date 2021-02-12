Baseball unveils new structure for its minors leagues, with each team having four affiliates

The Worcester Red Sox will play in the Eastern division of Triple-A East, the Portland (Maine) Sea Dogs in the Northeast division of Double-A Northeast, the Greenville (SC) Drive in the South division of High-A East and the Salem (Virginia) Red Sox in the North division of Low-A East.

Each of the 30 major-league teams now has only four minor-league affiliates, one each in Triple and Double A, and one each in High and Low Single A.

After an often contentious and controversial two-year process, Major League Baseball unveiled its slimmed-down and restructured minor league system on Friday.

After serving for 20 years as the Red Sox’ affiliate in the New York-Penn League (Short A), the Lowell Spinners lost their Red Sox affiliation in the reshuffling. MLB still intends to incorporate Lowell in a professional development league that has yet to be formalized, something MLB said would occur in the coming weeks and months.

The 120 teams within the mainstream minor-league system had to officially agree to accept an invitation from MLB to become “Professional Development League” license holders.

When announcing its restructuring intent, MLB said it wanted affiliates to be nearer to their major-league teams’ home as well as updating their facilities.

In a statement, MLB said many affiliates “will be in significantly closer geographic proximity” to their clubs. On average, MLB said, major-league clubs will be “over 200 miles closer to their Triple-A affiliates.”

In the statement, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said: “We are excited to unveil this new model, which not only provides a pipeline to the Majors, but continues the Minor Leagues’ tradition of entertaining millions of families in hundreds of communities. In modernizing our Minor League system, we prioritized the qualities that make the Minor Leagues such an integral part of our game while strengthening how we develop professional athletes on and off the field. We look forward to demonstrating the best of our game throughout local communities, supporting all those who are working hard to grow the sport, and sharing unrivaled technology and resources with minor league teams and players.”

MLB touted its new licenses as steps toward a number of improvements, including previously announced player salary bumps ranging from 38 to 72 percent this season; modernized facility standards, improved amenities and working conditions, reduced in-season travel, and the improved geographical alignment.

This chart provided by Major League Baseball shows the alignment of minor-league teams for the 2021 season. MLB

